Man who won $10(m) lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate is appealing a state trial court’s dismissal of his request to be declared intellectually disabled, which would make him ineligible for execution. Earlier this year, Senior Judge Walter Kurtz ruled that federal courts had previously determined Byron Black was not intellectually disabled and therefore was ineligible to have the decision considered once again. Kurtz handed down his decision even though Nashville’s top prosecutor and Black’s lawyers agreed he shouldn’t be put to death due to his intellectual disability. On Wednesday, Black’s attorneys filed a motion asking the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals for a hearing to prove that executing Black would would violate the state’s Constitution.
Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to publicly document its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans but wondered if the slew of recommendations in its report released this week will result in measurable change. “The danger here is that everyone reads it and nods their...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide seeking to oust Indiana’s Republican secretary of state is fending off criticism about twice leaving jobs in that office after being written up for poor job performance. Diego Morales’ work history has emerged as an issue in his campaign against Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. It’s largely happening outside public view as they seek support among roughly 1,800 delegates who’ll pick the nominee at the June 18 state Republican convention. Sullivan’s campaign has circulated text messages to delegates in recent weeks with online links to documents critical of Morales’ job performance in 2009 and 2011. Morales dismisses the disciplinary actions as “office politics.” He has also embraced Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s water and sewer company has been hit by a federal lawsuit demanding that it provide services to thousands of residents who lack potable water on a daily basis. The class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday by Carmen Maldonado, mayor of the northern town of Morovis, who requested that a judge issue an injunction to force Puerto Rico’s Aqueducts and Sewer Authority to provide immediate service to residents in need. The lawsuit also seeks $1,000 for every day without water as compensation. A company spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
Ford announced a new $3.7 billion investment Thursday across three mid-western states to build a new yet-to-be-revealed Mustang and to ramp up production of trucks and vans, including new electric models. The Michigan-based automaker will invest $2 billion in its home state, an investment that will create 2,000 new jobs,...
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Air Force changed its procedures to move the U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama after President Donald Trump’s re-election loss in 2020. That’s the finding of a new report from Congress’ General Accounting Office. The report says Trump was at the White House meeting when the decision was made. But the report says participants don’t agree on who made the decision. Colorado lawmakers used the report to call on President Joe Biden to keep the command’s headquarters in Colorado Springs. U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama insists the decision to move the Space Force headquarters was correct.
Comments / 0