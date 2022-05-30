Man who won $10(m) lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide seeking to oust Indiana’s Republican secretary of state is fending off criticism about twice leaving jobs in that office after being written up for poor job performance. Diego Morales’ work history has emerged as an issue in his campaign against Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. It’s largely happening outside public view as they seek support among roughly 1,800 delegates who’ll pick the nominee at the June 18 state Republican convention. Sullivan’s campaign has circulated text messages to delegates in recent weeks with online links to documents critical of Morales’ job performance in 2009 and 2011. Morales dismisses the disciplinary actions as “office politics.” He has also embraced Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

