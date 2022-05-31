ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT ALERT: Potential record-breaking heat. Hot, humid conditions with feels-like temps in the 100s

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: The unofficial start to the summer season will feel just like summer. A hot start today to the new week. Temperatures are expected to rise, and there could be record-breaking heat.

WHAT'S NEXT: Backdoor front Tuesday night into Wednesday, then a cold front, so added rain shower and thunderstorm risk Wednesday night.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-90s, but temperatures will feel like they are in the 100s. Conditions will be hot and humid. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm later in the day.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the high-60s, with mostly cloudy skies.

WEDENSDAY: Partly cloudy, evening thunderstorms. Temperatures in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, late day shower chance, otherwise dry and cooler. Temperatures in the low-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, on and off rain. Temperatures in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the low-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the high-70s.

