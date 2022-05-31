ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

HEAT ALERT: Isolated showers tonight

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygE6S_0fvVfd9U00

WHAT'S NEW: Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers/thundershowers into Wednesday morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: An active weather pattern is expected through Friday with temps in the 70s. Temperatures will be near seasonable into the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SIYd_0fvVfd9U00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmlZT_0fvVfd9U00

Overnight: Increasing clouds, refreshingly cool, showers arrive late. Lows near 65. West wind 5-10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9HxB_0fvVfd9U00

Wednesday: Predawn showers/thundershowers possible. Partly sunny and noticeably cooler. Chance for afternoon showers/storms. Highs near 71. Lows near 62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmoOh_0fvVfd9U00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbqFC_0fvVfd9U00

Thursday: Sun and clouds, a bit warmer, chance for showers/storms. Highs near 78. Lows near 62.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm, chance for showers. Highs near 76. Lows near 61.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs near 79. Lows near 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 77. Lows near 64.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs near 76. Lows near 65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sn55j_0fvVfd9U00

MORE: 13 cool tips to help you stay healthy during the summer heat

MORE: 12 tips to help keep your pets cool during the dog days of summer

MORE: Safety tips: Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Thunderstorms possible Thursday, amazing weather moves in for weekend

WHAT'S NEW: Scattered downpours and a few storms possible into this evening. Some could be strong to severe. WHAT’S NEXT: Another chance for showers and a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. Amazing weather moves in for the weekend!. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there's another chance for showers and...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Exhaustion#West Wind#Heat Stroke
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain showers Wednesday

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert starting Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours. We're expecting strong and potentially severe thunderstorms, mainly north and west of New York City. The storms could bring downpours and damaging winds. Showers are expected to develop any time after 2 p.m. and stick around until about 1 a.m. Thursday. Then, we could see another round of rain Thursday afternoon into the night. Friday may start out with showers too, before the skies clear for the weekend. Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

VIDEO: Man pulls out gun, shoots victim in broad daylight

A shooting in the Bronx has left one man injured. The shooter is still at large, officials say. According to police, 21-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual that displayed a firearm and fired out gunshots, striking the victim in the left leg. The shooting happened Tuesday at around...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Monday storms to taper off

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hampton Roads until 9pm Monday. Scattered downpours are still possible through sunset. Use caution this afternoon/evening and stay weather aware! There have been reports of trees and powerlines down in parts of the region, use some caution on the roads this evening as crews may be out […]
NORFOLK, VA
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy