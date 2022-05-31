HEAT ALERT: Isolated showers tonight

WHAT'S NEW: Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers/thundershowers into Wednesday morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: An active weather pattern is expected through Friday with temps in the 70s. Temperatures will be near seasonable into the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight: Increasing clouds, refreshingly cool, showers arrive late. Lows near 65. West wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Predawn showers/thundershowers possible. Partly sunny and noticeably cooler. Chance for afternoon showers/storms. Highs near 71. Lows near 62.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, a bit warmer, chance for showers/storms. Highs near 78. Lows near 62.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm, chance for showers. Highs near 76. Lows near 61.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs near 79. Lows near 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 77. Lows near 64.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs near 76. Lows near 65.

