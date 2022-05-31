French Open quarter-finals: Djokovic v Nadal, Gauff and Trevisan win – live!

10.28pm BST

Nadal 6-2 4-6 1-0 Djokovic*



Back we go, and Nadal takes an early lead with two overheads. He was up two breaks in the last set, but all is not lost, and he gets himself three break points on the Djok serve. The first is missed by Djok, and Nadal breaks. Wow.

Second set: Djokovic wins 6-4, level at 1-1 on sets with Nadal

The comeback is complete, though we have hours to go yet. Djokovic arrows return to peg Nadal back to 30-15, then he engineers his way to 30-30, clattering home a high forehand, bouncing as he does so. Then a Nadal miss, off the net cord, sets up set point to Djok. It’s saved as Nadal forces a mistake, and the ball goes long. Nadal gets the first advantage, and then it goes to deuce. Another set point is handed over by Nadal trying to whip the ball down the line. Then Nadal, looking tired, tries to hit a winner but misses.



Novak Djokovic stretches as he readies to play a return to Rafael Nadal. Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA

Nadal 6-2 4-5 Djokovic*

Djokovic rips a shot home for 40-15, to take control, and now Nadal must serve to save the set.

Nadal* 6-2 4-4 Djokovic

Nadal keeps chasing this set and gets to 30-30 with typical speed, the same happening for 40-30, smashing home as Djokovic scoops the ball back desperately. And so, as is habitual, it goes to deuce. Both of them making the type of noise you might hear in a powerlifting gym - all grunts and groans - but Nadal holds, after Djokovic loses concentration. The second set is still not over, at two hours and five minutes in.

Nadal 6-2 3-4 Djokovic*

The latest epic, and we are approaching two hours of this and not even out of the second set. The Nadal radar, the engine, seem to be failing. Not good signs here. But a decent drop gains him a foothold, as does a Djokovic error. Suddenly, it’s 30-30, but Djokovic roars when Nadal nets, his power failing him. And still it goes to deuce. And a Djoko double hands Nadal a break point. It doesn’t last long, as Djokovic hammers a smash home. Then comes a backhand, followed down the line by a huge grunt. Nadal saves, and deuce again it is. Followed by a volley from Djokovic. Then Nadal saves the next, tempting Djokovic into going too long. Then Nadal misses a forehand and Djokovic holds, to lead the second set. There comes a loud roar.

Nadal* 6-2 3-3 Djokovic

Nadal needs to hold, and both he and Djokovic know it. The defending champion’s eye is in, and he takes control of a rally, and goes to 0-30, in sight of a break. Then Nadal disguises a winner, top-spinning down the line. Then, he slips, and nets for a break point. Two of them, the first is saved. The second is saved, and then Nadal, after a mighty rally, takes the advantage. Djokovic not happy, he complains about the noise but he forces Nadal into a mistake to draw the game back to deuce. Djokovic misses a return on the Nadal second serve, but then saves with a forehand clout beyond the wingspan of his opponent. We go beyond ten minutes again. Then Nadal, the ball spinning behind him, sends it back over, and can serve for the game again. And yet he double faults. Nadal is given a time penalty, and yet the ball bounces and he clubs home. Up to 13 minutes, and then, with a winner begging, the ball’s bounce leads him to go too long. Then, back-pedalling, he nets, and there’s a break point on offer. Djokovic hits the net cord, and then, Nadal can’t put enough gas on the ball to get over the net. A fourth break point...saved after Djokovic’s drop shot is poor. A fifth on offer, as Nadal’s forehand down the line misses the line, and this time it’s taken, as Nadal, looking tired, misses his backhand pass.

Nadal* 6-2 3-2 Djokovic

Djok stop volleys an overhead to go 15-0 up, then comes 30-15, and Djokovic lopes up to the net, and angles a drop volley for the winner. Then he takes the game for the service hold to loud applause. Game on.

Nadal* 6-2 3-1 Djokovic

Hello. Nadal hits a couple of loose ones. Djokovic, his expression dark, his breathing seeming a bit heavy, may have a way back in at 30-30. And then, Nadal goes long and then Djokovic hits the ball, only to call it out. He gets the benefit, and a break point. Then Nadal misses a drop shot. Djokovic has his way back in, and his third win so far.

Novak Djokovic stretches for a high shot. Photograph: Mine Kasapoglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Nadal 6-2 3-0 Djokovic*

Djok woe as he nets a chance going begging. He looks a little short. But he does send Nadal scrabbling, with a backhand stab that sends the Spaniard the wrong way. It still goes to deuce as Nadal loops a winner down the line, almost shovelling it home. Then Djokovic, with the court opened up to him, nets a gimme. Then, just as Djokovic looks to have saved a break point, Nadal skids in and his drop shot bounces twice and beyond, At this point, this is an absolute gubbing.

Nadal* 6-2 2-0 Djokovic

Oh my! Djokovic looks like he’s actually won a rally, and yet Nadal still backhands beyond him. Then clatters an ace, then blams a forehand, and it’s already 40-0. Soon enough, the job is done, and we go back to the Djokovic serve.

Nadal 6-2 1-0 Djokovic*

Good lord above, another epic. Double fault, the first, from Djokovic, takes it to 15-15. But then he reads Nadal’s return to whip in a winner, that’s soon levelled at 30-30 by a Nadal smash. Nadal is the man with his eye in. Then, some scrambling from Nadal lands Djokovic in trouble, and another break point. Nadal goes long with his return and it’s deuce. No problem, Nadal soon grabs another, before Djokovic sends him chasing all over the court to level. Nadal, his style like that of an Alexandre Dumas swordsman, slashes a volley home for another break. Djok hanging on for dear life, bullies home the leveller. This is ludicrously good. Djokovic starting to play himself into form? Perhaps not, he overcooks a backhand. But back to deuce, before Nadal carves a drop shot in an acute angle. The umpteenth break point arrives, the umpteenth break point is saved. And another, Nadal drilling one down the line. Djokovic saves the sixth break point, and the game goes to 12 minutes long. Then comes a seventh as Djokovic nets, and then, finally, it arrives. Nadal speeds to the net and clubs home.

First set: Nadal 6-2 Djokovic

Nadal misses a volley to go 0-15 down. That was going begging. It goes to 15-30, but this time a volley at the net goes his way. Djokovic wails as he misses one that hands over a set point to Nadal. And there’s another as Djokovic stumbles and nets. The early lead is with the king of Philippe Chatrier.



Rafael Nadal stretches to play a backhand as he takes the first set in his quarter-final against Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Djokovic* 2-5 Nadal

Nadal gets the benefit of a net cord to level at 15-15 but Djokovic at least makes him serve out for the first set.

Djokovic 1-5 Nadal*

Nadal races to what looks an unassailable lead in the first set after Djokovic overhits.

Djokovic* 1-4 Nadal

Unbelievable rally at 30-30, clouted home by Djokovic. But Nadal gets to break point, then whips the ball down the line to break again. Tennis from heaven.

The spectators watching from the stands around Court Philippe Chatrier are being treated to a sublime game of tennis. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

Djokovic 1-3 Nadal*

A long rally at the start, won by Nadal after a Djokovic error. Then he makes amend by clattering a winner home, Nadal left sliding, then it goes to 15-30, then he bludgeons his way to two break points. The first is wasted when Djokovic’s lob spins out, the second is won by Nadal’s smash at the net. Then Djok misses an overhead, only to save himself on the next point with a sliced drop. Nadal, though, holds. This will be an all-nighter, time to reach for the Pro Plus.

Djokovic* 1-2 Nadal

Djok will be using his power to try and get the job done. It’s a successful policy, and he races to his first game with an ace.

Novak Djokovic attempts to get back into the game. Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP

Djokovic 0-2 Nadal*

Every point is rapt with tension. This feels like it might go on forever. At 30-30, Nadal loops a backhand winner down the line, beautifully judged. Djokovic thought it was going out. And then Nadal, skidding in, scoops a drop shot home. The 13-time champ has the early lead.

Novak Djokovic plays a backhand as Rafael Nadal readies himself for a return. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Djokovic* 0-1 Nadal

Ok, here we go, and it’s a rowdy crowd on Philippe Chatrier, with Djokovic to throw first. At 0-15, they play a prog-rock album length of a point, ended by Djoko hitting into the net. Then Nadal blams a winner for 30-30. The quality is already sky-high, even compared to Zverev and Alcaraz. Djokovic skids a serve to go to 40-30. Then, off the net cord, Nadal tops the ball down for deuce. Then Nadal reads a Djokovic volley, and has an early break point. Djokovic levels with a lob. This is already an epic. Djoko overhits, and another break point arrives. It’s saved, too. Another break point, forced by Nadal’s forehand. And then, it’s taken. Well well well. Incredible.

Nadal and Djojovic see each other in the tunnel but there is no eye contact.

The scores: Nadal 21 - 20 Djokovic. That’s what’s on the line here. There’s a few boos for Djoko as he comes in, while Nadal was cheered. “It blows,” says John McEnroe, as Mats Wilander attempts to explain it away as that silly Ronaldo “siu” thing. It’s not that, it’s boos. Remember that last year Djokovic won the game between them, winning the semi-final.

The biggest game ever? Maybe, probably. History is on the line.

Àlex Corretja speaks to Sasha Zverev, who has a broad smile.

Shitting my pants, at the end of the day I knew I had to play my best. I told him at the net he is going to win it a lot of times. I hope I win before he gives us no chance at all. The match was turning his way so I am very happy I won the tie-breaker and didn’t have to play a five-set match, lose a five-set match like I did last year.

Zverev beats Alcaraz 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6

The tie-breaker.

Zverev begins by fooling Alcaraz with the drop shot. Then Alcaraz nets with a backhand for 2-0 to Zverev. He somehow digs out a winner to the back of the court for 1-2. Then Zverev’s service return goes long. Zverev’s return then tempts him into netting what looks an easy volley. But then another of those whipped forehands down the line for 3-3. Then comes an angled winner for 4-3 to the Spaniard. Then Zverev levels with a winner. Then it goes to 5-4 with a pair of Alcaraz drop shots. Zverev speeds to mid-court to level at 5-5. Here comes the witching hour. Alcaraz skids a winner that Zverev cannot return, and he has set point. He misses, hitting the net with a backhand. Then, Zverev somehow, has match point, as Alcaraz serves him up a volley at the net. And then, on the Zverev serve, Alcaraz keeps up the pressure. This is ludicrous now. Zverev’s scoop volley sets up another serve, and he has match point on the Alcaraz serve. Zverev, from the back of the court, drills it home. What a shot, what a match. Incredible. What a roar from Zverev.

Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

The players embrace. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-6 Alcaraz

Zverev gets to 40-0 with some smart serving, then smashes for a love service game. The tie-break it is.

Zverev 6-4 6-4 4-6 5-6 *Alcaraz

Alcaraz brims with confidence, Zverev looks like someone who’s twice blown his chance to win the match. Off a net cord, Alcaraz forces the pressure back on the Zverev serve.

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 4-6 5-5 Alcaraz

Break back! Wobbles from Zverev, who goes 0-30 down. Then Alcaraz whips a winner down the line for three break points. He missed the first after a drop shot sets Zverev scrabbling. The next chance he takes.

Zverev 6-4 6-4 4-6 5-4 *Alcaraz

Zverev breaks, and he will serve for the match. A stunning shot from Zverev opens a glimmer of a chance at 0-30. Then Alcaraz gets a tad lucky on the next point when Zverev slows up. But then Alcaraz nets and it’s two break points. The first is missed by Zverev, who hoiks long. Then comes a double! Oh no.

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 4-6 4-4 Alcaraz

Some high-quality volleying from Zverez begins the game, and he holds his nerve to put the pressure back on Alcaraz’s serve.

Alexander Zverev fires off a forehand to Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Zverev 6-4 6-4 4-6 3-4 *Alcaraz

Brilliant volleying from Alcaraz secures an easy hold. A fifth set and a late night surely beckons.

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 4-6 3-3 Alcaraz

A steepled overhead takes it to 30-0, but then comes a drop shot and a lob from Alcaraz. They’re all coming off now for Alcaraz, who punches a backhand winner for 30-30. Still, Zverev holds, but only just. He’s having to work very hard to do so.

Zverev 6-4 6-4 4-6 2-3 *Alcaraz



These lads that shout out those call and response songs in the Roland Garros crowd: they can go. Most annoying. All a bit teenage. Meanwhile, the teenager on court blams a backhand winner and has Zverev on the ropes, though the errors are not quite erased from his game. He nets for 15-30, but then whips one of those trademark winners with his forehand, celebrating with his coaches as he does so. Then serves out.

A sensible section of the Roland Garros crowd. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 4-6 2-2 Alcaraz

Zverev, at last, wins one of those skidding rallies, backhanding the ball over the net to go 40-0 up on serve. He then serves out.

Zverev 6-4 6-4 4-6 1-2 Alcaraz*

More drop-shot fun from Alcaraz, and Zverev keeps losing out to them. Alcaraz thinks he’s won the game with a passing shot but is pulled back to deuce. Instead, he takes the lead in the fourth via the familiar weapon of the drop shot.

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 4-6 1-1 Alcaraz

Zverev briefly looks better on his serve but Alcaraz has the speed and the confidence now, and it goes to deuce. Alcaraz misreads the bounce to hand his opponent game point, one snaffled with a decent backhand.

Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

Zverev 6-4 6-4 4-6 0-1 Alcaraz*

Zverev takes his time over a comfort break, but another drop shot has him scrabbling for the first point of the fourth set. Then a volley at the net from Alcaraz, who now seems so confident. Less so Zverev, who has never beaten a top ten player at a grand slam. He misses a backhand to hand the game to his opponent.

Third set: Zverev 4-6 Alcaraz, Zverev leads 2-1 on sets

Zverev nets after a huge rally on the first point of the game. Alcaraz does the same on the next point for 15-15. Then comes the Alcaraz drop that a skidding Zverev cannot get over the net. Then, after another drop shot, Alcaraz grabs two set points with a forehand passing shot. Well. And then comes yet another drop, and Zverev gets to it, but can’t keep it in. Alcaraz takes the third.



Carlos Alcaraz is back in the game. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Zverev 6-4 6-4 4-5 Alcaraz*

Alcaraz holds. Just about. Zverev begins by walloping the ball from the baseline, and danger is smelled by Alcaraz, whose service yelp is getting louder. A double fault, and it’s 0-30, a glimmer of a chance. Alcaraz gets to 15-30 with a mighty serve, then speeds around the court to level at 30-30. But then swats an attempted winner wide and it’s a break point. That’s saved by a trademark drop shot. Then a second ace, drilled down the centre, for advantage, then Zverev goes long.

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 4-4 Alcaraz

An ace takes Zverev to 30-0, a sixth, then comes a sixth double. Then his second serve makes Alcaraz sprawl, to set up a winner down the ljne. The game is won with a serve that pings off the line and cannot be returned.

Zverev 6-4 6-4 3-4 *Alcaraz

Alcaraz is a bag of nerves. Just as it seems he is hitting his straps he makes an error, and hands Zverev a way back in with a mistake. He receives one in kind when Zverev overamps from the baseline.

Alexander Zverev runs to play a return from the baseline against Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 3-3 Alcaraz

The double faults mounting for Zverev. A fourth takes it to 30-15, but then Alcaraz, far more accident prone in open play, goes long. Then comes a fifth double. Uh oh. This has been a problem in the Zverev career..but he follows up with a bomb that levels the set.

Zverev 6-4 6-4 2-3 Alcaraz*

Better from Alcaraz, and he holds by coming forward to the net.

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 2-2 Alcaraz

Alcaraz struggles again on the Zverev serve, he’s forced right to the back of the court, though a double fault aids him for 30-15. Zverev holds his nerve, and it’s 40-15 then game soon enough, a backhand winner getting the job done. Back to that Alcaraz serve.

Alexander Zverev serves to Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Zverev 6-4 6-4 1-2 Alcaraz*

“Si,” says Alcaraz as he gets to 40-15, his serve still looking the wobblier but he nevertheless holds.

*Zverev 6-4 6-4 1-1 Alcaraz

Zverev holds, and reads an Alcaraz drop by delivering one of his own.

Zverev 6-4 6-4 0-1 Alcaraz*

Alcaraz has yet to win a match from two sets down. He starts the set as if he believes he can, though a passing shot from Zverev suggests the German wants to get this sorted in three. An ace, Alcaraz’s first, takes the opening game.

Second set: Zverev 6-4 Alcaraz, Zverev leads 2-0

Zverev* 6-4 6-4 Alcaraz

Alcaraz has a glimpse of a comeback, and the crowd on his side, as he gets to 0-30 after a Zverev error. Then a serve and volley at the net takes it to 30-30. Then Zverev, finally, reads an Alcaraz drop for set point. That’s saved by a forehand punch down the line. Then Zverev’s bullying serve and forehand sets up a second set point. The first serve down the line is missed. Then the second is missed, a double fault. Back to deuce. Then somehow Alcaraz angles a drop shot home to set up break point. Zverev can’t get there. Then Alcaraz misses from the baseline with a backhand. Deuce once more. Then Alcaraz again misses as he tries to get around a forehand, and that’s a third set point. A Zverev ace gets the job done finally.

That’s the second set for Zverev. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Zverev 6-4 5-4 *Alcaraz

The teenager is in a bad mood, but he does well to level at 15-15 with a well structured point. A good hold keeps him in the set. Now, how to find a way past that Zverev serve?

Zverev* 6-4 5-3 Alcaraz

Zverev goes to 40-0 with ease, Alcaraz struggling, and a smash at the net means Alcaraz must serve to save the set.

Zverev 6-4 4-3 *Alcaraz

Break! The German in control as a Zverev volley at the net lands him two break points. The first is almost chased down by Zverev but Alcaraz survives. But then a service return has Alcaraz netting the ball off his toes.

Zverev* 6-4 3-3 Alcaraz

The Zverev serve is leaving Alcaraz with little room to work with, and it’s back on the Spaniard’s serve.

4.53pm BST

Zverev 6-4 2-3 Alcaraz*

Nerves for Alcaraz are apparent, who double faults for 30-30, but his speed and two drop shots take the game for him. Zverev not finding it as easy as before.

Zverev* 6-4 2-2 Alcaraz

Alcaraz’s hitting from the back of the court on the Zverev serve is not coming off, he’s looking to his coaches but it’s not happening for him. That said, his speed wins him a rally to get to deuce. Zverev couldn’t quite put the smash away. Then comes an ace, but then a double fault, a first, and it’s back to deuce. Alcaraz punishes a net cord shot home and a break point, and a loud cheer. Then a groan as another baseline effort is missed. More groans, more complaining to the coaches as Alcaraz misses another. Zverev holds, and that’s a blow to Alcaraz,

Zverev 6-4 1-2 Alcaraz*

Good hold from Alcaraz now, also to love.

Zverev* 6-4 1-1 Alcaraz

Zverev serves to love, nice and easy though not so for Alcaraz.

4.36pm BST

Zverev 6-4 0-1 Alcaraz*



Alcaraz starts the second set with vigour, just as he did the first, but is still making errors, netting and then overhitting. He does hold this time, and perhaps his confidence is coming back.

First set: Zverev 6-4 Alcaraz

The Zverev serve is making Alcaraz miss, and two unforced errors take the German within two points of the set. But an Alcaraz drop takes it to 30-15, before a shot down the line send Alcaraz sliding into the dirt. Two set points, and the first is gobbled up at the net.



Zverev takes the first set. Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP

Zverev 5-4* Alcaraz

More mistakes from Alcaraz, though forced on him by Zverev, though a whipped forehand drive down the line takes him to 40-30, and Zverev will have to serve out the first set.

Zverev* 5-3 Alcaraz



We begin with a long rally that ends with an error from Alcaraz, who is making more than his fair share of mistakes. A monster serve keeps Zverev close to winning the first set.

Carlos Alcaraz lays down a monster. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Zverev 4-3 Alcaraz*

Alcaraz gets to 40-30 when Zverev misses a drop shot, and then again from the baseline.

4.13pm BST

Zverev *4-2 Alcaraz

Now to hold serve, and Zverev’s serve is looking strong, as he goes 40-0 up. A whipping winner from Alcaraz reminds of the latent danger, but then the next sees him miss a service return.

Alexander Zverev holds his serve. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

Zverev 3-2 Alcaraz*

Zverev gets the first break, his return of serve forcing Alcaraz too deep into the court. The first break point saved by a nice drop shot. But another chance comes, and Alcaraz misses his first serve, only for the Spaniard to be brave on the second. Then comes a third break chance, via another fine return, and on second serve, Zverev finally breaks, his backhand down the line sending Alcaraz sprawling.

Zverev* 2-2 Alcaraz

Zverev far more sure on his serve, and Alcaraz is forced into a couple of errors. It’s won to love by a nice drop shot.

Zverev 1-2 Alcaraz*

Maybe not so easy for Alcaraz, but he gets lucky when Zverev mishits to hand over 40-30 that’s served out. Still, the German is finding this even less easy.

Zverev* 1-1 Alcaraz

It’s a long first service game for Zverev but he finally holds. A stop volley is punched down for 0-15. Then, for 15-30, he reads a Zverev volley and smoshes it beyond hope. Shades of a young Nadal with such speed round the court. But Zverev does well from the baseline and gets to within a point of a hold only to overhit, so it goes to deuce. Then a smashing forehand hands Alcaraz a first break point. That’s saved well by a fine forehand down the line. Back to deuce. Then a miss from Alcaraz and a first ace from Zverev saves it.



Zverev 0-1 Alcaraz*



The teenage Spaniard’s power on clay is shown when he bullies home a decent return from Zverev to level at 30-30. Them he sends the German to the back of the court for 40-30. A drop shot to the right of the court sends Zverev running to hurry a passing shot that goes wide. First blood is taken.



Thanks, Luke and Will for holding the fort , now for two big matches, starting with the bright young thing versus the former bright young thing who is still actually quite young but is still yet to fulfil his youthful promise. Will leave you to guess which one is which.

Speaking of getting on with it: Zverev and Alcaraz are out on Philippe Chatrier now and they are having their pre-match briefing from the umpire. Zverev wins the toss, and elects to receive serve first up. Now they two players are having a knock up. Zverev is sporting his trademark vest.

Eurosport are just giving some airtime to Zverev’s complaints about the scheduling and why he thinks Alcaraz is being favoured by the tournament organisers. What’s he on about? I can’t even be bothered to engage with it if I am honest. Just get on with it, Zverev.

“Nadal is indisputably the GOAT on clay,” emails Jonathan Shaw. “I don’t think his record at Roland Garros will ever be broken. He also has more majors than any other player, so makes a convincing case for being tennis’s billy GOAT.

“I suspect that Djokovic will win several more majors, and will surpass not only Nadal’s record but also those of Steffi Graf, Serena Williams and Margaret Court. He is more likely than Nadal to win majors on different surfaces, is younger, and is generally regarded as being supremely fit. He is building an unarguable case as the GOAT.”

Yes, I was just thinking that you can make a case for a clay GOAT, a grass GOAT, a hard-court GOAT and an overall GOAT. This is true. And it’s obviously the case that Nadal is the clay GOAT.

Gauff, who will play Martina Trevisan of Italy in the semi-final s , speaks on court: “I feel so happy right now ... words can’t explain ... Last time I played her, I lost, so I’m glad that today went different ... I just told myself to stay in mentally ... there are some shots she gets in that no other player would.

“Obviously I believe in myself. Even last year, I think I was too focused on trying to live up to other people’s expectations of me.

“Just enjoy life. No matter how good or how bad my career is, I think I’m a great person, and that’s a message to all young players. Your results, or your job, or how much money you make doesn’t define you as a person. As long as you love yourself, who cares what anyone else thinks?

“Other players get out of sight with life. We think tennis is the most important thing in the world, and it’s not. Getting my high school diploma meant a lot to me.”

Wise, wise words from the 18-year-old. Well done to her.

Gauff defeats Stephens! 7-5, 6-2!

And just like that, there is a double fault by Stephens, which helps Gauff to get to 0-40 on the Stephens serve. The 29-year-old Floridian saves one of them ... but then there is more speeding around the court by Gauff ... Stephens hits long! Gauff is through to the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time!



Coco Gauff is through to the semi-finals! Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

Gauff 7-5, 5-2 *Stephens (* denotes next server)

Stephens grabs one of the breaks back! But that was largely self-inflicted by Gauff, who has now served six double faults in the match, against zero by Stephens ...

John Starbuck emails in , regarding the Djokovic v Nadal, "Two GOATs collide" commentary line: "All sports commentators can be forgiven impossible statements, otherwise there'd be no time for the next one."

Ha! Good point, John.

Ha! Good point, John.

Two GOATS. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

*Gauff 7-5, 5-1 Stephens (* denotes next server)

A couple of sensational rallies on the way to deuce, but then Stephens timidly coughs up a couple of points and Gauff has a double break! She is on the cusp of her first grand slam semi-final spot. What were YOU doing when you were 18??

Still no idea why we’re having this break, but someone taken ill in the crowd seems like a likely bet. Here is hoping they are OK. Gauff gets up and jumps around to keep warm. And we’re ready to go again, at 4-1 to Gauff in the second set.

3.08pm BST

We have an extended break. Not sure why. Gauff has a bite to eat and a drink. Why the break? The commentators speculate that someone may be unwell in the crowd.

“A chance to see two GOATs colliding,” says this Eurosport commentator of tonight’s clash between Djokovic and Nadal.

That is surely a commentary code violation – they can’t both be GOATs, can they, by definition?

Gauff 7-5, 4-1 *Stephens (* denotes next server)

Gauff does indeed seem to have tightened up a bit as the finish line comes into view. Stephens battles to deuce on the Gauff serve. She wastes a break point by hitting fractionally wide off her forehand side. A cultured forehand by Gauff then earns her a game point ... but she double-faults it away!

Stephen then crunches a double-handed backhand down the line after a weak effort by Gauff and establishes a break point of her own ... Astonishingly, both players then end up close to the net, and Gauff offers up an insanely easy volley for Stephens to put away. And she sends it long! Mad! That was not a good shot.

Gauff eventually holds, and indulges in a fist pump and a “Come on!” That missed volley will haunt Stephens.

*Gauff 7-5, 3-1 Stephens (* denotes next server)

Gauff breaks again! A long rally ends with Stephens well out of position and Gauff belting a winner into the open court. “The only problem I can see is - will she get nervous?” asks Jo Durie on commentary for Eurosport. “She’s never been to the semi-final of a grand slam before.”

Coco Gauff breaks her opponent again. She can see that semi-final on the horizon. Photograph: Jean-François Badias/AP

Swiatek looks forward to taking on Pegula tomorrow in their quarter-final. And we look forward to watching the match.

2.49pm BST

Gauff 7-5, 2-1 *Stephens (* denotes next server)

A high-quality point from Gauff brings up 30-0, as she battles back into the point, opens up the court and cracks a clean winner on her forehand side. Gauff clearly has far more range in her game than Stephens, she has more weapons to call on, and as stated below her speed and ease of movement is certainly superior. Gauff goes back in front in the second set, both players with a break of serve after three games of it.

*Gauff 7-5, 1-1 Stephens

Quick as you like, Gauff breaks back, sealing a fine game with a decisive, powerful, accurate double-handed backhand down the line. Mental toughness and then some ...

Gauff 7-5, 0-1 *Stephens

Stephens breaks first up in the second set! Gauff saved the first break point but some accurate hitting from the Florida-born Stephens sees her edge ahead, a break to the good, in the second set.

First set: Gauff 7-5 Stephens

A couple of sloppy shots by Stephens to begin, and Gauff has her on the ropes at 0-30. On the next point there is some stunning defence by Gauff as she manages somehow to get a smash back over the net – Stephens cannot do the same with her next effort, dumps it in the net, and hands three set points to Gauff. She converts the second. Impressive stuff indeed. Stephens did well to break back and force her way into the set, but Gauff’s relentless approach is not giving her any room to breath, or to make any mistakes.

Coco Gauff recovers from a mid-set wobble to go a set-up. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

Gauff 6-5 *Stephens (* denotes next server)

A stroke of fortune for Gauff who sees an attempted passing shot flick off the top of the net and bounce in for 15-0. There is little good fortune about the rest of the game, though, and she holds to love for a second time. Stephens must serve to stay in the first set.

*Gauff 5-5 Stephens (* denotes next server)

Stephens serves wide first up and opens up the court, winning the point with a good forehand to the opposite side. She hits long on the next point for 15-15 and makes it 30-15 with a very well-angled forehand which Gauff almost manages to get back, against all the odds. Stephens snaps another high-class forehand winner for the corner and closes out the game, that’s three games in a row for the senior player in this match up.

Sloane Stephens levels up the first set. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Gauff 5-4 *Stephens (* denotes next server)

Gauff suddenly finds herself at 0-40 after losing her touch with her serve at a bad moment. She drags one point back with a cracking forehand but then gets another one very wrong on the next point, the ball ballooning off the handle of her racket and out. Stephens breaks back!

*Gauff 5-3 Stephens (* denotes next server)

At a crucial point on 30-30 Stephens eventually brings an error from her younger opponent, who finds the net from the baseline. Stephens then tonks a big serve down the middle and fires a brilliant forehand to the corner which Gauff cannot get back. Gauff will now have a chance to serve for the set.

Gauff 5-2 *Stephens (* denotes next server)

Stephens finds another massive forehand from the baseline to take one point from Gauff ... then a big miscue hands the 19-year-old a free point. Gauff soon takes the game after the longest rally of the match, as she starts to work her double-handed backhand a few times.

Gauff’s movement and speed is clearly superior to her opponents, and she is quietly going about her business. When Stephens connects with a forehand it’s impossible to deal with, but Gauff isn’t allowing her to play her game all that much.

Coco Gauff plays a backhand return to Sloane Stephens. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

*Gauff 4-2 Stephens (* denotes next server)

A dominant forehand sets up a Stephens smash for 15-0. Then a tremendous cross-court forehand which arrows to the corner and well out of Gauff’s reach for 30-0. Gauff comes into the net to deal with a sliced backhand and again Stephens nails an attractive forehand, passing her opponent with ease. And that’s a love hold for Stephens to answer back to Gauff’s.

Gauff 4-1 *Stephens (* denotes next server)

A clever drop shot from Gauff, and an overhit second-serve return from Stephens helps Gauff to 40-0. She holds with ease after Stephens runs down another drop shot on the same side of the court, to Stephens’ backhand, and her opponent puts away the smash with a minimum of fuss.

*Gauff 3-1 Stephens (* denotes next server)

At 15-15 Gauff carelessly nets a forehand and gives the initiative to Stephens. Stephens looks more with it, suddenly, and unloads a succession of big forehands from beyond the baseline and eventually draws an error from Gauff for 40-15. She then advances to the net and tucks away a smart volley to trouble the scorers for the first time this afternoon.

Gauff 3-0 *Stephens (* denotes next server)

Stephens grabs a couple of points against the Gauff serve, but at 40-30 she drifts a backhand wide, and Gauff has fairly raced into a 3-0 lead on Court Philippe Chatrier.

*Gauff 2-0 Stephens (* denotes next server)

Three break points for Gauff, who is sprinting around the court like a woman on a mission. Her facial expression suggests utter readiness and determination too. She converts the second break point with a good deep return and Stephens is on the back foot early doors.

Sloane Stephens goes a break down against early in the first set. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

Gauff 1-0 *Stephens

Gauff is taken to 30-30 in the first game of the match by her compatriot, but produces a couple of good serves to get on the board and into the lead.

Thanks Will! Gauff v Stephens is under way ...

It's back to Luke McLaughlin, sage tennis wizard, to take you through this game. Enjoy!

Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens are up next. Gauff has just walked out on to Court Philippe-Chatrier. Not long to go now.

Another good stat here. Trevisan is on quite the run at the moment.

1.38pm BST

“It’s been an incredible week,” Trevisan says after the match. “This is the first [grand slam semi-final] of my career so it’s a very important emotion for me.

“I came here with a lot of energy, I wasn’t tired, I wanted to push all that emotion on to the court.”

Trevisan beats Fernandez! 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3

Fernandez wins the first point, but Trevisan hits back after a spirited rally. The Italian then scoops a shot beyond the baseline, but Fernandez returns the favour. Trevisan produces a thunderous serve and, with that, she has match point. She finally triumphs with a killer shot which leaves Fernandez stranded.

Martina Trevisan is through to her first grand slam semi-final! Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

*Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 5-3 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Fernandez is doing everything she can to salvage this. She holds to love, leaving Trevisan with another chance to serve for the match.

1.25pm BST

Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 5-2 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)

But wait a minute! This is an absolute free-for-all now, Fernandez breaking once more. Trevisan is undone by a couple of narrow misses and a thumping forehand from her opponent.

*Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 5-1 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

The comeback is short-lived. Trevisan breaks for the third time in the third set and Fernandez’s glimmer of hope is snuffed out.

Martina Trevisan again in the third. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 4-1 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Fernandez fights back, battling to deuce and twice wrangling advantage. She can’t force the break on either occasion but, after Trevisan wastes several chances to win it, the teenager gets another break point and takes it with a winner that fizzes across the court.

1.08pm BST

*Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 4-0 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Fernandez seems to have lost her bearings, consistently hitting the ball wide and long. She gifts Trevisan two break points, but saves both. At deuce, she squanders two chances to see out the game before Trevisan takes advantage and, after a missed opportunity of her own, seals the double break with an angled winner.

Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 3-0 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Trevisan produces another love hold, pumping her fist in triumph as Fernandez whips the ball wide on the final point. The Italian can smell victory.

Martina Trevisan is a break up in the final set. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

*Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 2-0 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Trevisan means business here. She pushes and pulls Fernandez around the court, thundering forehand winners left and right and earning three break points. Fernandez defends the first two stoically but, on the third, a brief rally ends with her sending a shot beyond the baseline. Once again, she finds herself in a precarious position.

12.53pm BST

Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 1-0 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)

After a messy end to the second set for Trevisan, she refocuses and holds to love.

12.47pm BST

Fernandez wins the second-set tiebreak! Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3) Fernandez

This looks dangerous for Trevisan now, who had that one shot at closing the game out in the second set. Fernandez is growing stronger, putting more weight on her already considerable groundstrokes, and Trevisan is beginning to make errors that were not there before - especially the double fault that hands Fernandez the set.

Now, I’ll hand you over to my colleague Will Magee for the third and decisive set, which is set up very nicely.

We go into a final set. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Tiebreak! Trevisan 6-2, 6-6 Fernandez

Trevisan races to a love hold. It’ll be a second-set tiebreak.

Martina Trevisan holds. Tiebreak time. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

*Trevisan 6-2, 5-6 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

This is a fine, fine effort from Fernandez. Trevisan had a glimpse of a grand slam quarter-final with a match point in the previous game. Fernandez has since slammed the door, and needs one more game to level this match at one set all.

12.34pm BST

Trevisan 6-2, 5-5 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Fernandez again comes out fighting. She drills a superb forehand winner to the corner for 0-30. Trevisan produces a good first serve next up and edges back to 15-30 ... and Fernandez then sends a second-serve return long for 30-30. A bonus for the Italian. Fernandez then miscues horribly and hands her opponent her first match point! And a chance at a grand slam semi-final.

She nets her first serve, smiles to herself before delivering her second, and it’s a decent one, but Fernandez gets on top in the rally and belts a forehand winner flat and straight. The Canadian, having saved a match point, then grabs a game point of her own and with another huge return, she forces Trevisan to hit long, and it’s all square in the second set! Very, very impressive from Fernandez.

*Trevisan 6-2, 5-4 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

A huge opportunity for Trevisan arrives at 0-30 but she sends a forehand wide for 15-30. Fernandez immediately returns the favour on the next point and Trevisan has two break points - two match points, effectively ... and after being forced backwards again, Fernandez can only send a shot from the baseline wide. Trevisan breaks! She can serve for her first visit to a grand slam semi-final. Will she keep it together?

Martina Trevisan is one game from the semi-final. Photograph: Mohammed Badra/EPA

12.25pm BST

Trevisan 6-2, 4-4 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)

All square again in the second set between the two left-handers. Trevisan has been more consistent overall, with far fewer errors, but Fernandez is battling as hard as she can.

*Trevisan 6-2, 3-4 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Fernandez looks to be struggling a little more with this foot problem. Trevisan pushes her to deuce, but when the Canadian has game point, Trevisan pushes an attempted down-the-line winner wide.

I should mention that the arena is very sparsely populated when it comes to spectators, which seems a great shame for a grand slam quarter-final.

Trevisan 6-2, 3-3 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Fernandez, who is bringing laser-like focus to this second set, races to 0-40 on her opponent’s serve thanks largely to consecutive double faults. An ace helps to get Trevisan back to 30-40, and Fernandez then winds up a massive forehand which would have been a winner, but clips off the net and wide of the tramlines. At deuce, Fernandez is all over Trevisan’s serve and belts an unreturnable shot down the line ... but eventually, Trevisan grinds out an impressive hold of serve despite those doubles.

*Trevisan 6-2, 2-3 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

A crisp winner down the line buys two break points for Trevisan. A longer rally follows but when Trevisan’s shot from the back of the court jumps off the top of the net, Fernandez executes a drop shot to save one break point and get it back to 30-40. Not to worry for Trevisan, who emphatically wins the next point, and breaks straight back.

12.06pm BST

Trevisan 6-2, 1-3 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)

The Canadian breaks in the second set! With her right-foot injury in the first set, and with the accomplished way Trevisan is playing, it all seemed to be set up for Fernandez to bow out from the tournament without too much of a battle. But she is a tougher competitor than that.

Leylah Fernandez breaks in the second set. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

*Trevisan 6-2, 1-2 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Whoah! Trevisan’s forehand is firing and she produces a jaw-droppingly good clean winner for 30-30. An error hands Fernandez game point next, though, and Trevisan hits fractionally wide. Fernandez edges ahead in the second set.

Trevisan 6-2, 1-1 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)

A cracking forehand pass by the Italian capitalises on an indifferent volley by Fernandez for 30-15, but last year’s US Open finalist immediately crushes a forehand down the line for 30-30. Trevisan’s whipped forehand for the corner levels up the second set. The Eurosport commentators observe that Fernandez is in fact limping a little, and is looking to keep the points short and sweet.

11.53am BST

*Trevisan 6-2, 0-1 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Fernandez produces a remarkable drop volley which gives Trevisan no chance for 15-15. And another excellent volley for 15-30, too ... she stays on the attack and claims the game with another eye-catching winner.

First set: Trevisan 6-2 Fernandez

Trevisan races to three set points but then loops a forehand long to let Fernandez back into the game ... the Canadian then forces her opponent on to the back foot for 40-30. Before serving the third set point, Trevisan gees herself up by clenching her fist a couple of times. But Fernandez returns the serve with such ferocity that she gets it back to deuce. Fernandez strays wide next up, and then on second serve, a stunning winner from outside the tramlines drops in the corner, Trevisan sealing an emphatic first-set victory. She has yet to drop a set at this tournament.

Martina Trevisan takes the first set. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

*Trevisan 5-2 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

Trevisan shapes a phenomenal down-the-line winner to seal a double break in this first set, and Fernandez has some thinking to do here. The Italian has been to a French Open quarter-final once before, in 2020, but playing this way, she looks like a far more decorated player. (Trevisan’s best results at other grand slams are second-round appearances in Australian and the USA.)

11.40am BST

Trevisan 4-2 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)



Fernandez, again, crushes a few powerful groundstrokes from the baseline and earns two points against her opponent’s serve ... but Trevisan holds firm and holds serve without too much fuss. Fernandez seems to be moving well despite that problem with her foot.

11.38am BST

"After yesterday not sure the drama can get any more intense," emails Carrie. "But oh wait there's the men's quarters!!"



On replay it looks like Fernandez slipped while changing direction and was hobbling, clearly in pain, afterwards. She has a bandage on her right foot now.

Leylah Fernandez of Canada. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fernandez appears to have a problem with her right foot and has her shoe off. She has called for assistance and the trainer is currently examining her foot. And now some spray is being applied.

Leylah Fernandez receives treatment. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

*Trevisan 3-2 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

At 30-40 Trevisan has a chance for 4-1 and a double break but she hits long, carelessly, and then a wrong-footer by Fernandez at deuce gives her the advantage. Trevisan hits wide next up, and the Canadian isn’t giving up on this first set just yet.

Trevisan 3-1 *Fernandez (* denotes next server)



It’s a pleasant 20C and sunny in Paris. Meanwhile, on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Trevisan holds comfortably. It looks very much like that slow, nervous start in her first service game is going to cost Fernandez in this first set. The world No 59, Trevisan, has started consistently and is in control as a result.

Leylah Fernandez has started slowly in this first set. Photograph: Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images

*Trevisan 2-1 Fernandez (* denotes next server)



A far better effort at a service game from the Canadian. She thumps a clean winner down the line to seal it and she is on the board.

11.18am BST

Fernandez begins to find her range with that fearsomely powerful forehand and forces it to deuce. Trevisan double-faults away a first game point, then earns another one with a fine drop shot ... and she seals the game with an excellent angled winner for the corner, wrong-footing her opponent. The Italian is in control of the first set but Fernandez is starting to see the ball nicely.

11.12am BST

*Trevisan 1-0 Fernandez (* denotes next server)

A very nervous-looking start from Fernandez. She produces a couple of basic errors to make it 0-30 and cannot recover. First blood to Trevisan with an early break, that she didn’t even have to work hard for.

Here we go. Fernandez will serve first.

Andy Murray had forgotten the last time he made it to Surbiton. It was in 2004, he played a guy called Jimmy Wang and he retired hurt. “I slipped and hurt my groin,” he recollected after being prompted. Memories are made of this.

The players are out on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The start of the women’s singles quarter-finals is moments away.

“We’re excited to get back to Paris,” says Alfie Hewett, and there’s a good reason why: he and his partner Gordon Reid are looking for their 10th consecutive grand slam title at Roland Garros this week. “I’m feeling confident, he’s feeling confident and, obviously, we’re on a bit of a roll,” he says with a grin.

Britain’s two-times Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has said the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, made him “angry” and that a survivor’s account of the incident was similar to his own experience in the 1996 Dunblane massacre in Scotland.

A very handy drop shot by Trevisan, from her victory against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Sunday:

Leylah Fernandez - a Gooner?

Thierry Henry at the tennis. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

In a little under 15 minutes’ time the women’s quarter-finals will commence.

What are your expectations for today? You can email me or tweet @LukeMcLaughlin

At a time when the established group of younger men’s players should be making their move, an even newer generation has emerged doing everything in their power to stop them.

Faced with her first major test of the French Open she is so heavily favoured to win, Iga Swiatek embraced the pressure, recovering from a set down to defeat Qinwen Zheng 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals.

Preamble

Can Tuesday match Monday for sheer drama at Roland Garros? Holger Rune was ludicrously good as he sent Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s finalist, packing in the men’s singles while women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek dropped an epic first set against Qinwen Zheng before bouncing back to make it 32 wins in a row .

Much more to come today: First up in the women’s singles quarter-finals Leylah Fernandez, who was defeated by Emma Raducanu in the US Open final last year, takes on Martina Trevisan before an all-American matchup between Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens.

There is also the small matter of Alexander Zverev v Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles last eight before the frankly gynormous clash between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal which will be coming up tonight. Fists will be pumped, towels will be called for, and rackets will probably be smashed. Let’s do this.

Order of play

Today’s schedule for the men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals (seedings in brackets):



Court Philippe-Chatrier (all quarter-finals)

Martina Trevisan v Leylah Fernandez (17)

Coco Gauff (18) v Sloane Stephens

Alexander Zverev (3) v Carlos Alcaraz (6)



Not before 7.45pm BST

Novak Djokovic (1) v Rafael Nadal (5)