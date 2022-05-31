ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp gets standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall show with Jeff Beck as Amber Heard verdict looms

By Maanya Sachdeva
 4 days ago

Johnny Depp earned a standing ovation during his performance at Jeff Beck’s Royal Albert Hall show on Monday (30 May).

The actor, who is currently involved in a high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard , thanked fans for their support – one day after performing alongside Beck at his show in Sheffield .

At the time, there was speculation that Depp would also join Beck for his shows in London, while the jury is set to resume deliberation in Depp’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against Heard.

Depp is suing the Aquaman actor for $50m (£38.2m) for allegedly implying that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about surviving domestic violence .

Although Depp is not named in the op-ed, he claims it has adversely impacted his ability to land the Hollywood roles he once used to.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Beck brought Depp – who began his career as a musician – out onstage at the prestigious London venue, saying: “He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since.”

Beck also told the crowd that Depp’s appearances on his UK tour had been kept secret for “obvious reasons”, possibly referring to the trial which began on 11 April in Virginia at the Fairfax County district court.

Attendees reported being “shocked” to see Depp at Beck’s London show on Monday, with one person telling the Press Association : “My other half took me to this gig just to see Jeff Beck, I had no idea Johnny would be playing.

“Johnny Depp smashed it,” she continued, adding, “I’ll die happy [now that] I’ve been in the same room as him.”

Depp and Heard’s lawyers delivered their closing arguments in the high-profile civil lawsuit, which was broadcast live on YouTube, on Friday (27 May).

The jury was asked to retire, deliberate and reach a verdict on whether or not, on the balance of probability, Heard did defame Depp in the Post article at the centre of the case.

After being granted leave for the Memorial Day weekend celebrations in the US, the jury is set to resume deliberation on Tuesday (31 May).

The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp win over Amber Heard is ‘fueling’ his plan to sue media for defamation

Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp’s victory over Amber Heard in court is “fueling” his own plans to file defamation suits.In August 2020, Mr Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.He was acquitted in November 2021 of five charges, including first-degree homicide.Mr Rittenhouse and his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, have accused a number of individuals and media outlets of “defaming” him.Following the verdict in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard case on Wednesday, Mr Rittenhouse quoted Mr Depp’s statement, tweeting: “The jury gave me my life...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

