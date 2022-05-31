ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Conor McGregor taunts ‘pigeon brain’ Jorge Masvidal as UFC stars trade insults

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAOvG_0fvVdCaP00

Conor McGregor has retaliated after Jorge Masvidal said he would set out to “kill” the Irishman in a fight between the pair.

McGregor is recovering from a broken leg sustained in his most recent bout, a loss to Dustin Poirier last summer, and the former dual-weight UFC champion’s next opponent is unknown as he targets a comeback later this year.

Masvidal, meanwhile, increased his profile greatly with a stellar 2019 in which he won three straight fights via knockout, but the American has since gone 0-3 in his last three outings. Most recently, Masvidal was outpointed comfortably by friend-turned-rival Colby Covington in March.

Masvidal was charged with felony battery later that month after an alleged assaault of Covington away from the Octagon, and “Gamebred” discussed the apparent incident with ESPN Deportes this week.

McGregor responded to Masvidal’s comments on the situation by tweeting: “An absolute pigeon brain this guy is. Stupid beyond belief.”

McGregor seemed to also be taking exception to comments that Masvidal made in the same interview, with the American having said: “[McGregor] knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlCXv_0fvVdCaP00

“I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, but he is still a little boy. I would love to fight at 170lbs, but I don’t wait for anyone.

“If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face. If he doesn’t want to do it, let someone come next. There are options, but the first thing that matters is me – to be in the best condition of my life, to improve.

“This year, guaranteed return. I don’t know the date yet. I think that with two fights, I can be in contention for the title or in a title contender fight.”

McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously when he won the featherweight and lightweight belts in 2015 and 2016 respectively. He has also fought at welterweight in the UFC.

Masvidal, meanwhile, previously competed at lightweight but has fought at welterweight for some time now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Cordina claims IBF super featherweight title with second-round knockout

Joe Cordina claimed the IBF super featherweight title in his home town of Cardiff with a one-punch second-round knockout to unseat Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa.Welsh favourite Cordina thrilled the Motorpoint Arena crowd with a devastating right-hand finish, to storm to his first world title.The 30-year-old underwent major hand surgery in 2019, raising concerns on his potential future punching power.JOE CORDINA JUST DID THAT 👀#OgawaCordina pic.twitter.com/OXsBcqgqVe— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 4, 2022But the Cardiff native showed all the muscle and timing possible, to stun Ogawa and claim the belt.“It is a lifetime of work gone into five-and-a-half minutes of work; I’m just so thankful,” said Cordina.“I’ve been throwing some big punches in this camp, we’ve been working hard in the gym.“We’ve been working on that punch all camp and it’s an amazing feeling when you put hours and hours into it and it comes off, in the fight and it’s lights out.” Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy