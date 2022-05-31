Andy Murray open to doubles partnership with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon

Andy Murray has said that he “would love to play” mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon this summer.

Both British players have confirmed they will enter their home major tournament, which begins on Monday 27 June.

Raducanu made her senior debut at the All England Club last summer, reaching the fourth round to kick off a summer of success that culminated in US Open triumph in early September.

Two-time men’s singles winner Murray, meanwhile, progressed into the third round in his first appearance at the grass-court grand slam since 2017.

The 35-year-old has confirmed that the pair talked about potentially teaming up for a mixed doubles entry, and while their singles success meant a partnership did not materialise 12 months ago, Murray would be keen to revisit the idea this summer.

“Last year we talked about it, but we both ended up doing well in the singles,” Murray explained after kicking off his grass-court summer with a win over Jurij Rodionov in Surbiton on Monday.

“I would love to play with Emma at some stage. I’m sure we will both focus on having good runs in the singles, but yeah – I’d love to do that.”

While Raducanu suffered a second-round defeat at the French Open , Murray elected not to enter the Roland Garros event this year to focus on his preparations for Wimbledon.

He has previously entered the mixed doubles three times, notably playing alongside Serena Williams during a run to the third round in 2019.

Murray and Laura Robson won Olympic silver for Great Britain on the Wimbledon grass courts at London 2012.