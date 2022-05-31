Today's Forecast: Heat & sunshine with the risk for storms tonight

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK exists through tonight from Grand Haven northward. Lake Michigan swimming is NOT advised in these locations due to rip current risks and structural currents, especially on south sides of piers. Our forecast of mostly sunny skies extends into today along with hot temperatures and increased humidity for this time of year. We expect high temperatures in the mid/upper 80s. Some locations will push 90! Drink plenty of water & don't forget your sunscreen. Our next chance of showers and storms will occur this evening/night and into early Wednesday. Some of these may be on the strong to marginally severe side with hail and wind being concerns while an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Mid-Michigan is under a SLIGHT RISK for these potentially stronger storms. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and continued hot. A chance for showers and storms developing in the evening and overnight hours. Some may be on the strong to marginally severe side. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds south/southwest 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and storms; some storms possibly strong to severe. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with 30 mph gusts. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a lingering morning shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and sharply cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny and seasonably cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

