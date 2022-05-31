ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China's foreign minister arrives in Tonga on Pacific tour

By NICK PERRY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mo6zq_0fvVcZkV00

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Tonga on Tuesday as he continued his regional island-hopping tour a day after failing to ink an ambitious deal with 10 South Pacific nations.

While Wang didn't manage to get consensus on the multilateral security and economic plan at a meeting in Fiji after several nations voiced concerns, he has been notching up smaller wins by signing bilateral agreements with the countries he's been visiting, and he signed more deals in Tonga.

His tour comes amid growing international concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the region.

Tonga is continuing to recover from a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami in January which killed three people locally and destroyed hundreds of homes. The tsunami also cut the nation's internet connection to the rest of the world when it severed an undersea cable which took five weeks to repair .

In Tonga, Wang met with King Tupou VI and Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni and signed several agreements with Sovaleni that covered everything from disaster management to a royal tomb improvement project.

Chinese Ambassador Cao Xiaolin said in a statement the two countries already had close ties in a number of areas including trade, infrastructure and clean energy. He said China had provided various training programs to about 1,200 Tongan government officials and people.

“The relationship between China and Tonga is a shining pearl,” the ambassador said in his statement.

Tonga's government said the two sides had “fruitful talks” and thanked China for sending two military planes and two naval ships to deliver supplies after the tsunami.

Wang's tour is causing consternation among some Western nations that see themselves as traditional partners with the South Pacific. Australia last week sent new Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Fiji in an attempt at counter-diplomacy.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech last week that China posed an even more serious long-term threat than Russia.

“China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order — and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it,” he said.

At a news conference Monday in Fiji, Wang said China had long championed developing nations both in the Pacific and around the world, addressing how “some have been questioning why China has been so active in supporting Pacific Island countries.”

“My advice for those people is: Don’t be too anxious and don’t be too nervous,” Wang said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese fighter jet intercepts Australian surveillance plane with a 'dangerous manoeuvre' that could have downed the spy plane as tensions mount over Taiwan

An Australia spy plane has been intercepted by a Chinese fighter jet while conducting surveillance in the South China Sea. The Chinese J-16 jet confronted the Royal Australian Air Force P-8 aircraft on May 26 with 'a dangerous manoeuvre', the Department of Defence Department said. 'A RAAF P-8 maritime surveillance...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Wong
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires missile amid signs of nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion. South Korea’s...
WORLD
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 102 of the invasion

Ukrainian forces have been managing to push back against Russian troops in fierce fighting in Sievierodonetsk despite Moscow “throwing all its power” into capturing the key eastern city, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday. In an interview aired online, the Luhansk regional governor, Sergiy Gaiday, said the Russian army has taken control over most of Sievierodonetsk, but that Ukrainian forces were still pushing them back.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy