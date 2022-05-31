ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Teletubbies are helping A$AP Rocky prepare for fatherhood

By myriam.page
 4 days ago

A$AP Rocky has revealed some of his go-to resources for preparing to be a dad, and they're not quite what we expected.

The rapper explained in an interview with Dazed that children's cartoons have been an important part of his research: "I actually love to watch cartoons - I've watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."

Something that A$AP seems to have picked up from these children's classics is that he wants to "always remind [his] children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what."

Rihanna reportedly gave birth to the couple's son earlier this month , and they have yet to reveal a name.

The 33-year-old also expressed a desire to "raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate".

Teletubbies isn't exactly what I imagined would be the force behind shaping a more inclusive tomorrow, but what is there to lose?

"It's beautiful that we can even do that. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they'll be embedded in the household".

So, everything seems to be going well for the new family, with Rihanna and A$AP continuing to be the power couple of our hearts.

