La Crosse, WI

La Crosse retired educators group delivers “We Care” packages to students experiencing homelessness

By Sam White
wizmnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a student experiences homelessness, schools often try to keep them in the district regardless of where they might be living. Many times this involves having to bus students in from wherever they are staying. This brings a level of consistency to the child, so that they can have the same...

www.wizmnews.com

wizmnews.com

Let’s show off for state track meet

It’s time to show off, La Crosse. The city has an opportunity to show all it has to offer as thousands of people from across the state descend on La Crosse today and tomorrow. UW-La Crosse is hosting the state high school track and field meet starting this morning, which will bring more than 3000 athletes and an estimated 21,000 fans. The event likely brings more people to town this weekend than any other, outside of Oktoberfest. Many of them may be coming to La Crosse for the first time, and we want to make sure they leave with a good impression. Many will take in the area’s natural beauty while they are here, perhaps driving up Grandad Bluff or checking out area restaurants. This event has a huge economic impact for the city, to the tune of $4 million, so we want them to enjoy the experience in the hopes they will come back again someday. We can help make their experience enjoyable by being friendly, helping them with directions or tips on places to eat. When driving, we can slow down and wave pedestrians across our streets. These little things can make a difference. So, let’s show some hospitality this weekend and make sure those who are visiting our city have an enjoyable experience.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Arrests made in La Crosse homicide investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department said arrests have been made in a homicide investigation. Officers said 18-year-old Sage Hicke turned himself in Friday afternoon in relation to the death of Storm Vondrashek. Police said 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass was also arrested last month as part of the death investigation.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

State moves at snail’s pace to fix roads

They say the wheels of government turn slowly. That is certainly true of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT announced that a reconstruction of La Crosse Street will finally get underway starting on Monday. That is about 20 years since the state first put fixing the busy road on its radar for repairs. City Hall has tried to pressure the state agency to move the project along more quickly, and former Mayor Tim Kabat even threatened to have the city rebuild the road and send the receipt to the state. But technically, La Crosse Street is a state highway, and therefore the schedule for fixing it is up to the state. This road has been in terrible shape for years, and the city has spent considerable time and money trying to keep it drivable. This slow pace is nothing new for the DOT. More than 20 years ago, La Crosse voters said no to a new north-south corridor through the city, but the DOT kept the plan to build it on their drawing board for more than two decades. I suppose we should be happy that La Crosse Street will finally get repaired and updated, with a new turn lane and improved pedestrian safety. But it should not have taken 20 years to actually begin. As Mayor Mitch Reynolds points out, the state moves at its own pace. Unfortunately that pace is slower than molasses.
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
wizmnews.com

Body found in La Crosse River identified as 26-year-old Sparta man

The body found a week ago in the La Crosse River at Sparta has been identified. Fredi Ruiz, a 26-year-old Sparta native, was found by a canoer near the Hammer Road crossing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation into his death is still ongoing and is asking anyone with info contact them at (608) 269-2117 or through the Monroe County Crime Stoppers.
SPARTA, WI
winonaradio.com

Eau Claire Woman Accused of Stealing Over $27,000 from Winona Business

(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Construction to begin June 6 on $6.7 million project on Hwy. 16/La Crosse Street

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Road construction will begin June 6 on Wisconsin Hwy. 16/La Crosse Street between Wisconsin Hwy. 35/West Avenue and Losey Boulevard in La Crosse. The project, under a $6.7 million contract with Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls as the prime contractor, will include construction of two, 11-foot driving lanes and a 12-foot center turn lane, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man Seriously Hurt After SUV Rear-Ends Semi Trailer On I-94 In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life after he rear-ended a semi Friday morning in western Wisconsin, becoming pinned underneath the trailer. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 94 near Wilson, which is about 65 miles east of Minneapolis. In an area where traffic was reduced to one lane, the driver’s SUV slammed into the back of a semi trailer. The SUV’s driver, a 55-year-old man from Eau Claire, had to be extricated from his vehicle. A medical helicopter flew the man to the Mayo hospital in Eau Claire. His injuries were described as “life-threatening.” The crash remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Redwood Falls man reported killed in Wisconsin crash

WKBT News from Nelson, Wisconsin, is reporting a Redwood Falls man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. KLGR will report more if and when official confirmation is received from law enforcement / emergency services. The WKBT report states:. A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old hurt in fall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is charged with two felony counts of child neglect after police say her three-year-old fell from an overhang on the roof of an apartment building on May 27. 25-year-old Celena Stone was charged with two counts of neglecting a child in...
nbc15.com

Woman found dead in small lake behind Juneau Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a small Juneau County lake, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials found the woman Tuesday after performing a welfare check around 5:45 p.m. at a residence in Germantown Township. The small lake was located behind the residence.
wizmnews.com

Kinstler sentenced to 8 years in prison for deadly attack on older man in store parking lot

Matthew Kinstler is going to prison for eight years for reckless homicide, in the fatal beating of a 79-year-old man in a Menards parking lot. The 52-year-old La Crosse man pled “no contest” in March to causing the death of Russell Paulson during an argument over a parking space in May of 2020. Kinstler reportedly believed that Paulson hit his car or came close to hitting it, but evidence did not support that claim.
LA CROSSE, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Stays in Kwik-Trip Beer Cooler Overnight!

As a kid I always wondered what it would be like to run through Toys R Us all by myself...No one around, loading up the cart and taking whatever I want. I'm guessing that's what this Wisconsin man felt like...Just a little colder. WashPost. This fella had it all figured...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after head-on crash in Buffalo County Tuesday

TOWN OF NELSON (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and one person is hurt after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo County Tuesday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls, Minn. died after his motorcycle was struck head-on by a car that had crossed over the center line on the bridge between Wisconsin and Minnesota over the Mississippi River.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Man Airlifted After Crashing ATV in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A 39-year-old man was airlifted to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse after crashing an ATV in Winona over the weekend. Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Olmsted Streets on the report of an unconscious male driver. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the man was driving the ATV in circles when he struck the southeast curb and eventually fell off the ATV.
WEAU-TV 13

Contractor charged with theft after failing to start roofing job

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A contractor is charged with theft in a business setting after Altoona Police say he cashed a $5,000 check for a roofing job he never started. 43-year-old Travis Farmer was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday with theft in a business setting, a felony, according to online court records.
ALTOONA, WI

