Ari Lennox has a new boyfriend! If you are wondering who he is or if he looks familiar, you may be right. The singer is dating Married At First Sight’s Keith Manley. The singer has been making waves in the music industry and has been named alongside some of the biggest names. Amid this, it looks like Ari is also focusing on her personal life as shared a few snaps on her Instagram.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO