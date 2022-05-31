ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

She’s got a cannon for an arm

By Jim O'Brien
wcsx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT- SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of Tiger Stadium prior to the final baseball game...

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Owner Shares Big Plans for Kid Rock’s Detroit Home

The woman who purchased Kid Rock's home on the Detroit River says she has big plans for the property and that it gives her a connection to her late husband. Amy Trahey, who purchased the 6,000 square foot home about a month ago, says the famous Michigan rock star left plenty of his personal belongings behind. In the video below, she tells WXYZ-TV that there are items all over the home that exude Kid Rock's signature style.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
wcsx.com

Photo: Vernors First New Product in 50 Years

If you haven’t heard about the breaking news from Vernors yet, get ready to be excited!. For the first time in 50 years Vernors will be sharing a new product and it has people in the Motorcity fired up!. Introducing Vernors Blackcherry!. Vernors Black Cherry will be available in...
HOLLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Packard Proving Grounds: Cars 'R' Stars Show returns to historic site after a 2-year hiatus

One of the oldest classic car shows in Michigan is returning to the historic setting of the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township on June 12 following a two-year hiatus. “They’ll be cars of nearly every description, we don’t limit the cars that are invited to come, they run the gambit, they represent all makes and models and years,” said Tom Mitchell, of Shelby Township. Mitchell is the Cars 'R' Stars chairman and a volunteer at Packing Proving...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#Trumbul#Tigers#Gettyimages
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What Now With Michigan Basketball?

As you've probably heard by now, a pair of University of Michigan freshmen men's basketball players have decided to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft and forego their final three years of eligibility in Ann Arbor. I'm talking, of course, about forward Moussa Diabate and guard Caleb Houstan (pictured, #22)....
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'They flipped me today': Dearborn Truck Plant worker stunned by promotion news from Ford

When called aside at the Dearborn Truck Plant, the Ford F-150 assembly worker feared she was being written up for something — but instead it was a huge promotion. "When they handed me the papers and said, 'You’re included in this,' I said, 'For real?' At first I thought it was a bad news letter,'" OA'Lisa Mason, 32, of Detroit, told the Free Press just hours after getting the news on Thursday. ...
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy