She’s got a cannon for an arm

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
Corey Burras entered his second year as the Farmington Hills Mercy softball coach this spring knowing he was going to have young talent. Considering Mercy lost some key players from last year’s state semifinal team, Burras hoped his incoming freshman would give the Marlins a boost. One of those...
The woman who purchased Kid Rock's home on the Detroit River says she has big plans for the property and that it gives her a connection to her late husband. Amy Trahey, who purchased the 6,000 square foot home about a month ago, says the famous Michigan rock star left plenty of his personal belongings behind. In the video below, she tells WXYZ-TV that there are items all over the home that exude Kid Rock's signature style.
ANN ARBOR, MI - You can separate Ann Arbor into two seasons: before and after the Nichols Arboretum peonies bloom. The flowers in the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, established in 1922, typically start to emerge and flourish in late May until mid-June. As the calendar is now in June, the vibrant colors of the rare peony flowers are officially popping.
LANSING, MI -- The advice of a stranger led to a life-changing lottery win for a Genesee County woman who won a $4 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ultimate Millions instant game. “My husband and I stopped to get gas and went into the gas station to pay,”...
If you haven’t heard about the breaking news from Vernors yet, get ready to be excited!. For the first time in 50 years Vernors will be sharing a new product and it has people in the Motorcity fired up!. Introducing Vernors Blackcherry!. Vernors Black Cherry will be available in...
One of the oldest classic car shows in Michigan is returning to the historic setting of the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township on June 12 following a two-year hiatus.
“They’ll be cars of nearly every description, we don’t limit the cars that are invited to come, they run the gambit, they represent all makes and models and years,” said Tom Mitchell, of Shelby Township. Mitchell is the Cars 'R' Stars chairman and a volunteer at Packing Proving...
A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
Brace yourselves, Vernors lovers. A new flavor of the iconic Detroit-born pop is soon headed our way.
Vernors Black Cherry will be nearly exclusively on Michigan store shelves. The only other market is the Toledo area.
Vernors Black Cherry will be available in 12-pack, 2-liter and 20-ounce bottles in regular version only, according to Elizabeth Hensen,...
ANN ARBOR, MI — A funky duck on the scene at Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park attracted a crowd of birdwatchers from throughout the region Wednesday, June 1. The unusual sighting of a black-bellied whistling duck here is a first, according to avid birders who track and report such rare observations using apps like eBird.
As you've probably heard by now, a pair of University of Michigan freshmen men's basketball players have decided to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft and forego their final three years of eligibility in Ann Arbor. I'm talking, of course, about forward Moussa Diabate and guard Caleb Houstan (pictured, #22)....
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Controversial bridge in Michigan’s UP opens to visitors. One of Michigan’s most popular tourist attractions just got a new addition -- despite some controversy...
Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
OAK PARK, MI -- Police say the fatal shooting of Dan “Hutch” Hutchinson was not a random act and believe he knew the person who killed him. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Oak Park Police say Hutchinson had left a pawn shop he owned prior to the shooting and was riding with his wife in their GMC Denali on Greenfield Road.
With big, flavorful burgers and an old-fashioned Model T over the bar, foodies and car lovers alike may put their pedal to the metal and jet on over to Ford’s Garage in Dearborn. “Ford’s Garage is a casual dining restaurant that pays homage to Henry Ford and the history...
Police are saying the shooting death of a popular Metro Detroit jeweler was committed by someone he knew. Oak Park authorities are calling the murder a “targeted hit,” after a man fired a dozen shots into Daniel Hutchinson’s luxury SUV Wednesday.
When called aside at the Dearborn Truck Plant, the Ford F-150 assembly worker feared she was being written up for something — but instead it was a huge promotion.
"When they handed me the papers and said, 'You’re included in this,' I said, 'For real?' At first I thought it was a bad news letter,'" OA'Lisa Mason, 32, of Detroit, told the Free Press just hours after getting the news on Thursday.
...
Comments / 0