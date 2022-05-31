ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/31/22

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: If Aaron Judge had his druthers, then the Yankees would’ve been scheduled to play yesterday on Memorial Day, allowing them to shake off the bad vibes from their last two games against the Rays. Like many fans, Judge was frustrated that New York had...

Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Joe Maddon, Verlander’s brother raise eyebrows on Yankees’ Shohei Ohtani dominance

In his most recent two appearances on the mound at Yankee Stadium, Shohei Ohtani hasn’t kept the Yankees as off-balance as he typically prides himself on doing. What could be the root cause? An unspoken fear of the mound in the Bronx after Ohtani ruled out the Yankees, the reported “favorites” in his free agency chase, in about two seconds? Could the Yankees lineup be … talented?
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
Popculture

MLB Team Fires Manager After Worst Start in Five Years

An MLB team made a big move to save their season. On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced they have fired manager Joe Girardi. Currently, the team is 22-29 and off to their worst start since 2017. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham has been let go as well, and bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto heads to Dodgers' bench on Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Thursday's contest against the New York Mets. Alberto will sit after Justin Turner and Edwin Rios were chosen as Thursday's starting third baseman and designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 49 batted balls this season, Alberto has recorded a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Robinson Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started

Just a few weeks ago, Robinson Cano was released from the New York Mets, then promptly scooped up by the San Diego Padres, who were hoping his left-handed bat could provide a spark in their lineup. That was not the case. Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started. CBS Sports and Padres sideline reporter Annie Heilbrunn have the details.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Renegades’ Matt Sauer flirts with no-hitter

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs, will play doubleheader tomorrow. Also, former All-Star pitcher Shelby Miller is no longer with the team, as he was released — perhaps to pursue a big league bullpen opportunity as Dan Kelly suspects, as Miller pitched well in Triple-A. Double-A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

