It might seem weird to pick up your date and head to a truck to buy food, but these days food trucks are known for being gourmet eateries that often have long lines and even sell out of their delectable offerings. Have Fido with you after a day at the beach or a trip to the vet? No problem as your dog can come with you when you dine at a food truck. Whether it’s a date night, lunch break or an after-dinner snack, you will be happy you tried one of these Grays Harbor food trucks.

2 DAYS AGO