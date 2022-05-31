Inflation and recession worries abound

In this Sonatas & Soundscapes interview that aired Wednesday, June 1st, host Bradley Fuller speaks with collaborative pianist and music therapist Renate Rohlfing about Tell Your Story, a new Spoleto Festival USA community outreach project combining oral history, field recording, and music composition. As Renate explains, the sonic memoirs of the 2022 Tell Your Story are the result of three collaborations between Charlestonians and Spoleto Orchestra fellows: Antwoine Curtis Geddis and Aurora Mendez, Jacqueline Grimball Jefferson and Joy Guidry, and Christina Hunter McNeil and Viola Chan.

