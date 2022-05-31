Flood Watch issued for Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN NORTON...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Edmond to 8 miles southeast of Hoxie to 4 miles west of Grainfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Lenora. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 111. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

DECATUR COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO