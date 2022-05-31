Towns across Mid-Michigan celebrate Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Cities across Mid-Michigan each had their own events to mark Memorial Day,

but their message was the same: honor and remember those who gave their life fighting for our freedom.

“It’s important to say thank you to the men and women whose lives were taken, and that’s what today is all about,” Jeremy Whittum, Iraq war veteran said.

Potterville, Williamston, and Eaton Rapids were just a few of the communities in Mid-Michigan that held parades and ceremonies for those who lost their lives protecting the United States.

For some of those in Potterville, having a ceremony is tradition.

“I actually came from Lansing to see with my nieces and nephews,” Shannon Meyers-Rinehart, Potterville parade attendee said. “This is the third time, I used to come here when my kids were younger however, they’re all teenagers now so everyone grows up.”

In Williamston, community support makes it all worthwhile.

“It makes you feel like you’re doing a job that is very well worth doing,” Tom Hickerson, Commander American Legion post 296 said. “It’s always important to remember these people cause without these people, we wouldn’t be here today as a free country to be able to enjoy our freedom to celebrate.”

Celebration is just what you could see throughout Eaton Rapids on Memorial Day.

Iraq war veteran, Jeremy Whittum says it’s important to have events like this in order to have a close-knit community.

“We support each other,” Whittum said. “When one of our friends or family deploy, the whole community deploys with us.”

