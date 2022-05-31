Special Town Meeting Tonight at Samuel Staples Elementary School

The COVID numbers continue to bounce around with most of the towns in the state well into the red range. Hospitalizations seem to be dropping suggesting that this wave may be past its peak. Wednesday night we held a flag raising ceremony to recognize the beginning of Pride month. Representative...
The Friends of the Easton Public Library are pleased to bring back one of the highlights of their last year’s community activities: an outdoor Wine and Cheese Tasting to help kick off the summer, and to support the Summer Reading program and other events the library offers for the town.
The receipent of year’s Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service Member of the Year Award is Alex Kenton, an emergency medical technican. The award is given annually by Easton EMS to recognize a volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding service to EMS and the community. Kenton joined Easton EMS fresh out...
In the 20th century, the lands and peoples of Easton would be transformed as modernity took hold, but so too would racism, in modern form. This article will review this trajectory as the means for concluding this series, bringing our investigation of Christ Church and Easton’s histories of racism, white supremacy, and enslavement to an end, while recognizing that their living legacies and our failure to significantly confront the systemic racism in our midst beckons our continued response.
