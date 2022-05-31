ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Letters to the Editor: Does this add up?; Sheriff Bill Brown represents the finest in law enforcement; Speak by voting for reasonable gun laws; Hurtado is the right choice

Lompoc Record
 4 days ago

Does this really add up? Columnist Thomas Elias (“Expected anti-abortion ruling could boost California,”) foresees a bright future for California as an abortion magnet by attracting anti-birthing persons to kill their preborn children here, because this could increase the state’s falling population?. Is the way to...

lompocrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lompoc Record

Santa Barbara County will go to the polls Tuesday for primary

Santa Barbara County voters will officially go to the polls Tuesday for the state’s open direct primary that includes races ranging from a U.S. congressional seat to the governor and state Assembly to a Superior Court judge and superintendent of schools to two supervisors and county department heads. Many...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido runs for reelection

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido is running for reelection with a campaign platform focused on community partnerships and mental health. The Santa Maria native has worked in education for the last 26 years, starting as an english teacher before becoming an administrator and eventually superintendent. For the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Letters to the Editor: Unneeded increase in trash services and costs; Voting for Dr. Susan Salcido; Salcido demonstrates clear vision

“Waste Management” will increase Orcutt-area trash costs for two months of service by 30% starting in July, per the article in the Times' May 27 issue. My bill will go from $52 to $68. Most of this increase appears to be due to “increased residential organics [food wastes] and green waste collection from every other week to every week.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Reparations task force is reprising mistakes of the past | Guest Commentary

The California Reparations Task Force recently determined its criteria for eligibility for reparations to be paid by the state of California. Under its guidelines, only descendants of people enslaved in the United States or freed from enslavement in other countries before 1900 will receive a payment. Task force Chair Kamilah...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

Three candidates vying for open 37th Assembly District seat

When redistricting left Ventura Democrat Steve Bennett living outside of the 37th Assembly District where he’d just won the seat in the 2020 election, it eliminated an incumbent for candidates to challenge in 2022. Three people stepped up to seek the job — Democrat Gregg Hart, who is currently...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Towbes' donation will help People's Self-Help Housing's Camino Scholars program

People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. has received a gift of $7,500 from the Towbes Foundation to benefit the nonprofit organization’s Camino Scholars education program. The funds will be used to expand the behavioral health initiatives currently offered in Camino Scholars that are aimed at addressing the mental health challenges among students throughout the Central Coast, a People’s Self-Help Housing spokesman said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Lights and Sirens in northern Santa Barbara County

INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a warrant arrest at an unlisted location. INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a warrant arrest at an unlisted location.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Cold front will give way to warmer temperatures | Central Coast Weather Report

A late-season, low-pressure system and associated cold front will move southward down the California coastline later Saturday into Sunday. This system will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon, decreasing during the night and morning, a deeper and more persistent marine layer with areas of dense fog and drizzle during the night and morning, mid- to high-level clouds and cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Photos: Seniors dominate Righetti powderpuff game

The Righetti seniors dominated the powderpuff game Friday night at Warrior Stadium, running off to a 19-0 first half lead and cruising from there. The flag football game pits the seniors against the juniors and the seniors were clearly the better team, using the Warriors' football team's double wing offense effectively.
SANTA MARIA, CA

