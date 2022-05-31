Letters to the Editor: Does this add up?; Sheriff Bill Brown represents the finest in law enforcement; Speak by voting for reasonable gun laws; Hurtado is the right choice

“Waste Management” will increase Orcutt-area trash costs for two months of service by 30% starting in July, per the article in the Times' May 27 issue. My bill will go from $52 to $68. Most of this increase appears to be due to “increased residential organics [food wastes] and green waste collection from every other week to every week.”

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO