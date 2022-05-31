19-year-old drowns at Castlewood State Park

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - A 19-year-old man has died after being pulled from the Meramec River at Castlewood State Park Monday afternoon.

Division Chief Michael Thiemann of Metro West Fire says he simply slipped and fell. "He was just on the bank, he wasn't even in the water, he didn't have any intention to our knowledge to be in the water, I don't believe he was all that familiar with that from what we were able to gather."

The man was underwater 10 to 15 minutes before a bystander pulled him out. Thiemann says recent rains have left the riverbanks loose and treacherous, and warns people to be careful.

