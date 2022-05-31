ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden honors fallen US service members

By Sydney Kalich
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQSAH_0fvVYjh300

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden honored fallen U.S. service members on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and delivering remarks.

The president was joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery, which is dedicated to the fallen U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. He has attended the Arlington ceremony nearly every year for decade.

“Memorial Day is always a day that is mixed with pain and pride,” Biden said.

Veterans mark Memorial Day with Afghan war still fresh

“They chose a life of purpose,” Biden said in remarks after the ceremony. “They had a mission, and above all they believed in duty, they believed in honor, they believed in their country, and still today we are free because they were brave.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuVJE_0fvVYjh300
    US President Joe Biden embraces a woman after attending Mass at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HzU7_0fvVYjh300
    US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8DVm_0fvVYjh300
    US President Joe Bidens grandson Hunter, the son of Beau Biden, and US First Lady Jill Biden step out of Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. – At right is the presidents sister Valerie Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Erb8g_0fvVYjh300
    US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxicu_0fvVYjh300
    US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden step out after attending Mass at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g51It_0fvVYjh300
    US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2022, after returning from Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSJId_0fvVYjh300
    (L-R) US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFSC8_0fvVYjh300
    (L-R) US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvqOn_0fvVYjh300
    (L-R) US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrive to participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Hours before the ceremony, the president and first lady attended a memorial Mass for Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer seven years ago Monday. Beau also was a veteran, a personal connection the older Biden has drawn upon in the past on Memorial Day . Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware’s attorney general before declaring a run for governor. He also served in Delaware’s National Guard.

This year’s Memorial Day comes just months after the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan , which marked the end of America’s longest war.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Beau Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Newsnation#Afghan#Mandel Ngan Afp#Getty Images
WATE

Project Eagle in the home stretch of building new facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Challenger, the bald eagle, is going to have a new home soon, along with other birds of prey after Project Eagle’s groundbreaking eight months ago. WATE 6 went back to see how things are going at the construction site. There’s a lot of activity on the 57 acres of land in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WATE

Introduction to Disc Golf with Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Craig Price, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Morristown gives us an introduction to Disc Golf ahead of their championship tournament this weekend. Morristown in Hamblen county are putting themselves on the map as the Disc Golf capital of Tennessee. This...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Developer looking to build new ‘town’ in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Farmland continues to be eyed for development in Knox County. Planning commissioners will soon discuss a concept plan to build more than 1,100 dwellings off West Emory Road. The project includes apartments, homes, retail and green space. New life could be brought to the old...
POWELL, TN
WATE

Pet of the week: Lizzy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet a four-legged friend looking for their forever home. The Humane Society of Tennessee is always looking for volunteers to lend a hand towards giving their waiting animals a good life. If you are not in the market for a full time commitment, adopting an animal is not the only option.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Back to the Future star and other celebrities coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pop culture fans are in for a treat! Fanboy Expo is making its way to Knoxville and will feature many celebrity guests. Fanboy Expo is a pop culture expo that features celebrity guests, comic industry pros, cosplay, vendors, live entertainment, and more. The expo will be at the Knoxville Convention Center from August 5-7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy