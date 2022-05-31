ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County to conduct Senate recount on Wednesday

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 4 days ago
NEW CASTLE − Lawrence County will conduct its recount of the Republican ballots for United States senator in Pennsylvania at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the first floor of the Lawrence County Government Center.

The Republican primary race for senator triggered an automatic recount, based on state election laws, as the top two vote-getters — Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick — were separated by less than one half of 1%.

Oz received 419,365 votes, or 31.21% of the vote, while McCormick received 418,463 votes, or 31.14% of the vote.

The Lawrence County Election Board, which consists of all three county commissioners — Morgan Boyd, Dan Vogler, and Loretta Spielvogel — will hold a special meeting to certify the recount results at 8:30 a.m. June 7 at the commissioners' meeting room in the government center.

In addition, any candidates receiving any tie votes in any local races shall cast lots before the Lawrence County Return Board at 10 a.m. Friday in the commissioners' meeting room.

If any candidate or candidates receiving a tie fail to appear at the appointed time and day, the return board will cast lots on their stead. For the purpose of casting lots, any candidate may appear in person, or by proxy appointed in writing.

OHIO STATE
