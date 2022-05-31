ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Muskingum University gets Purple Star Award

By Contributed by Muskingum University
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

NEW CONCORD — Muskingum University was one of 33 institutions of higher education to be part of the first class of Collegiate Purple Star campuses by the Ohio Department of Education.

The honor recognizes colleges and universities in Ohio supportive and inclusive of military-connected students.

“It is an honor to have Muskingum University named a Collegiate Purple Star campus and be recognized for our efforts in supporting military/veteran students,” President Susan S. Hasseler said in a press release. “Through our undergraduate, degree completion and graduate programs, we offer many opportunities for military-connected students to earn a degree.”

In March, the Ohio Department of Higher Education unveiled the Collegiate Purple Star Award. With that announcement, Ohio became the first state in the nation to adopt a Collegiate Purple Star designation.

“I am pleased to have Muskingum University as one of the nine independent colleges and universities earning the first Collegiate Purple Star designation,” Chancellor Randy Gardner of ODHE said. “Muskingum’s Office for Veteran Services does a great job as the single point of contact serving those military-connected students who have served their country.”

According to ODHE, the criteria for being chosen as a Purple Star college or university includes having a dedicated military/veteran point of contact and/or office on campus, establishing priority registration for veterans and servicemembers, surveying student veterans and servicemembers – along with spouses and dependents – about needs and challenges and allowing for the establishment of student-led groups and organizations for veterans and servicemembers.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Muskingum University gets Purple Star Award

Comments / 0

