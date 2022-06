BROOKLYN– On Saturday, May 21, New York’s All Star Gospel Celebration was held at the Pilgrim Renaissance Convention Center. It featured Pastor Shirley Caesar, The Mighty Clouds of Joy, the Swanee Quintet, Rev. Matthew Mickens & Mickens Family, Darrel Petties and Take 2, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Choir, and June and the Sionettes. Not only did June Rogers sing, she also produced the celebration along with her family, Rogers Productions. June started her group when she was nine years old.

