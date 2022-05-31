ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-year-old girl drowns at beach in Milford Township on Memorial Day

By Peter Maxwell
Many came to Martindale Beach in Milford Township to celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, but the relaxing day turned into a frantic one as a six-year-old girl went missing prompting an emergency response.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl dies after water rescue at beach in Milford

The child was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Authorities began searching for the girl who was believed to be missing in the water. A dive team also responded to the scene and people in the area volunteered to form a human chain in the water to find her.

"Commotion was going on. People got out of the way for the ambulance. The ambulance got stuck. So we all banded together and tried to push and get the ambulance out," eyewitness Greg Krisher said.

Park police tell 7 Action News that the girl was found in a weeded area away from the sand. Once she was found, rescuers pulled her out and first responders began CPR while rushing her to Providence Hospital.

"They found her and put her on the stretcher. Lifeless. It's sad. Brought tears to my eyes. I literally cried tears," witness Dominique Springer said.

Police confirmed that the six-year-old child did not survive the drowning. Witnesses like Emylea Darrah are heartbroken.

"It's just so awful. It's just tragic. It's every parent's worst nightmare, really. It's heartbreaking," she said.

Police tell 7 Action News that they have interviewed the girl's parents and are turning the investigation over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

