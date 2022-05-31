Kurella's Kitchen: Cool, summer soup

God is blessing us with warmer, blue sky-sunny weather, which is causing my mind to ponder palate-pleasing dishes that can also cool us, like a spectacular summer soup.

Summer soups are cool in many ways. A cool summer soup may be made from just about anything, and can ride the flavor-train from spicy and savory all the way to super-sweet.

One of the wonderful things about cool summer soup is you can make it in advance, then leave it in the refrigerator to cool while you’re out having summer fun. Then it's ready and waiting to help you cool down the moment you return. So, you aren't stuck in the kitchen.

Simple, yet spectacular enough for special occasions, summer soups are a great idea for gatherings, made special by the addition of quality ingredients, and you can "sneak in" some nutritional impact, both for children and picky adults. I realized that the first time I made a summer soup, which was a French recipe with plums. While kids tend to avoid this fruit, they devoured it when I turned it into a chilled soup. They loved the flavor and noted that it tasted like a slushie you’d buy at a royal dairy shop.

Getting such a high-handed response from youth puts this summer soup on my menu for life.

Here is a selection of cool ideas for a delightful summer soup. Enjoy!

Laura Kurella is an award-winning food columnist, recipe developer and home cook who loves life in Michigan. She welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.

Cool ‘n’ sweet summer plum soup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed fresh tarragon leaves, chopped.

1/2 honey dew melon

2 pounds ripe red or black plums, pitted and chopped

1 fresh lime, juiced

In a small saucepan combine sugar water and tarragon. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove pan to freezer. Meanwhile, clean and chop melon and plums. Juice one lime into a quart blender. Remove sugar mixture from freezer, and carefully strain mixture into blender, discarding tarragon leaves. Start blender, slowly adding fruit and melon until well pureed. Pour mixture into freezer bag, and chill till slushy. Serve as a cold dessert soup, topped with a sprig of tarragon, if desired. Approximate servings: 4.

Spicy summer shrimp soup

2 whole cantaloupes

1/3 cup Greek yogurt, plain

1-pound large cooked shrimp

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 stalk celery, chopped, optional

Cut and seed melon then cube into a blender. Add yogurt and blend until smooth. Add curry and salt and pepper to taste. In a separate bowl, toss cooked and rinsed shrimp with olive oil to coat then sprinkle lightly with curry and salt and pepper, to taste. To serve, divide soup into four bowls then top with shrimp in equal portions and sprinkle with chopped celery, if desired. Approximate servings: 4.

Blueberry-mint summer soup

1/2 cup of watermelon, cubed

1/4 cup of water

2 tablespoons of sugar

5-6 ice cubes

1 pint fresh blueberries (may use frozen)

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

3 sprigs of fresh mint

In a heavy bottom saucepan, combine watermelon and mint. Using a muddler, pestle or the back of a spoon, mash together well then add water and sugar. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; pour into a heatproof measuring cup to cool. In a blender, combine blueberries with yogurt, ice, and watermelon mixture. Blend until it reaches a favored consistency. Top with fresh mint, if desired. Makes 1 serving.