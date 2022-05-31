ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

Centreville students raise funds for Ukraine

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeQe1_0fvVWc1200

Ukraine is getting help from an unlikely source 5,000 miles away.

The sixth-grade team at Centreville Elementary recently completed fundraisers over the past two weeks, which netted nearly $2,000.

Called “Pop For Ukraine,” the fundraiser involved all three sections of the school’s sixth-grade students. They spearheaded a can and bottle drive, a daily raffle and linked to an online donation site. Proceeds from the three sources were dedicated to humanitarian relief.

Organized by social studies teacher Lori Marshall, the effort was as much about fortuitous timing as it was proving it is possible to make a difference in a seemingly helpless situation.

“Right around the time Russia started its invasion, it happened to coincide with a lesson focusing on Russia and natural resources, so that worked out perfectly,” Marshall said. “The kids had a lot of questions and they’re old enough to understand this was a really sad situation for the people in the Ukraine.”

Marshall said talk about wishing something could be done to help evolved quickly into a full-blown fundraiser. There were a lot of options and many moving parts, but after further discussion, the class decided a bottle and can drive had the potential to raise a fair amount of money. Students also decided to sell raffle tickets for 50 cents each. Finally, after extensive research, students agreed to align with a web-based organization called mightycause.com, which led them to a charitable outfit called Direct Relief.

A fundraising committee was formed and once everything was in place, the hard work started May 9. Teams were made and members of the pick-up crew gathered classroom bottle and can offerings daily. Meanwhile, others manned a table and sold raffle tickets at lunch time.

Marshall spent several hours of her own time, hauling the dozens of can- and bottle-filled bags to grocery stores, where she laboriously fed the machines that count returnable cans and bottles. Marshall conceded it was a dirty job, but she faithfully completed the task knowing the benefits of the end result.

The final tally? Redemption of more than 9,000 returnable cans and bottles, more than 1,000 raffle tickets sold and $425 in online donations generated just shy of $2,000; the group exceeded its goal of $1,800. An online payment will be made next week.

“We had an online meeting with a high-ranking official from Direct Relief and he was so impressed, not because of our monetary amount – because it really is just a raindrop in an ocean compared to what the (financial) needs are – but he said he was excited the kids were embracing the idea of helping others,” Marshall said. “I think some of the kids made the realization that one person, one group, really can make a difference, you can do something, which was better than not doing anything at all.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Centreville, MI
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Charity#Centreville Elementary#Mightycause Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
982
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy