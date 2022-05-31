ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Cold spring seems to promise a good apple crop

By Rosalie Currier, Hillsdale Daily News
Local orchards are getting harder to find. Taking care of fruit trees requires special knowledge and hard work.

But the few orchards still open in Hillsdale, Branch and St. Joseph counties are reporting that trees are loaded with blossoms. That's essential, because no blossoms means no fruit.

Spring 2022 was slow in coming. The temperature stayed consistently below normal. In early May, when it finally warmed, there was no more killing frost. When frost kills the open blossoms, it means no fruit.

The trees blossomed quickly, but with the warm temperature and wind, pedals soon fell.

“We didn’t have the beauty as long as usual,” said Andrew Scoby, manager of Meckley’s Flavor Fruit Farm at 11025 S. Jackson Road, Cement City.

But neither did they have damaging frost on their 85 acres, he said.

Steve Meckley owns the orchard, following in the footsteps of his parents, Ray and Louise Meckley, who started it in the late 1950s. They eventually made it into a fall destination.

It had been known for cider and doughnuts, but Meckely expanded it to a year-round bakery, hard cider and brewery.

“If you had one of our doughnuts, you’ll probably be back,” Scoby said.

Glei's Orchard and Greenhouse, the other Hillsdale orchard destination, is closed temporarily. According to the Glei's Facebook page, it was put into receivership in December 2021. The goal is to be open by September.

In Branch County, Orchard Beach Farm in Quincy is the one remaining orchard, open only when fruit is in season.

Co-owners Phillip and Margaret Muir tend the trees Margaret’s father planted in the 1930s.

Their daughter, Ruth Boone, and her family, who reside in the Chicago area, have taken an interest in the orchard and planted hundreds more trees that likely will bear fruit within the next five or six years.

In St. Joseph County, Hubbard’s Corey Lake Orchard in Three Rivers remains a thriving business.

