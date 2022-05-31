St. Johns River Water Management District funding 25 water resource protection projects

The St. Johns River Water Management District is pouring $20.5 million into regional water projects, and more than half of the funding is going to projects throughout Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties.

The district's governing board this month heard from multiple officials in the region about what the projects would mean for their respective communities.

"We've been working together on this stuff for well over 10 years because no one individual utility can do it on its own, but all of us doing something makes a significant difference," Mike Ulrich, director of water resources and utilities for Volusia County, said.

All but two of the 25 cost-share projects support Gov. Ron DeSantis' Executive Order 19-12, specifically in regard to "nutrient load reductions and the development of alternative water supply, which also includes water conservation," Lou Donnangelo, the district's project management bureau chief, said.

DeSantis signed the aforementioned order, also known as "Achieving More Now for Florida's Environment," in January 2019.

Projects in Volusia

The Orange City Volusia Blue Spring Septic-to-Sewer Program scored the highest with district staff, which also submitted the project for consideration for additional funding through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Outstanding Florida Springs.

The district will cover $447,000 of the cost estimated at $1.79 million.

The project involves building two lift stations with collection systems and connecting 27 septic tanks located in the springshed, the area of land that contributes groundwater to a spring, and the priority focus area.

The Department of Environmental Protection defines priority focus areas as "vulnerable areas where pollution sources pose the highest risk due to proximity to a spring and permeable (sandy) soil conditions."

Once completed, the project should reduce the total nitrogen load by just under 200 pounds per year.

"We take very seriously the environmental concerns there," Orange City Councilmember Martin Harper told the district's governing board during the May 10 meeting.

He said the city made the septic-to-sewer conversion program a priority with nearly $7.5 million already spent on sewer expansion in the Community Redevelopment Agency corridor.

Migdalia Hernandez, the city's public works director, expressed her appreciation for the help of the water district's staff, adding that removing nutrients will benefit not just the groundwater but area wildlife, especially manatees.

The district also approved funding for the Volusia County Southwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility Expansion, a multi-part project that will benefit both Blue and Gemini springs and reduce the total nitrogen load by an estimated 364 pounds per year.

The district is contributing $2,348,663 to the cost, which Ulrich estimates could be a few million more than the earlier estimate of $33.8 million.

"I think if there weren’t as many good projects out there, we would’ve gotten the full $3 million we requested," Ulrich said recently in a phone interview.

In addition to nearly doubling the DeBary-based facility's treatment capacity, the project includes upgraded biosolids management facilities and a new 10-million gallon tank for storing reclaimed water.

Ulrich said it's harder to maintain a reliable supply of reclaimed water year-round because "sometimes nobody’s using it, sometimes everybody’s using it."

And having a greater supply is especially important as more and more homes are being built in the region.

"When you can reduce people’s reliance on drinking water for irrigation purposes, that’s a good thing," Ulrich said.

Plans call for finishing the storage tank first and by the end of next year.

Another project on the west side of Volusia County receiving funding from the district is the fifth phase of DeLand's reclaimed water main extension.

The district, which recommended the project for additional funding through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Outstanding Florida Springs, is covering $756,124 of the estimated cost of $3,024,495.

The project includes installing 4,700 linear feet of reclaimed water main and 13,500 linear feet of reclaimed distribution main to serve the Cross Creek neighborhood and community park.

On the east side of the county, the district is providing $58,206 to the Corinthian Villas Association for a new lift station to connect the 36-unit condominium to Ormond Beach's sewer system.

The project, estimated to cost $232,825, will benefit the Halifax River, reducing both the total nitrogen load and the total phosphorus load by an estimated 250 pounds per year.

Projects in Flagler

The district is spending nearly $2 million to assist with water quality projects in cities in Flagler County.

The Palm Coast London Waterway Expansion project includes creating an 11-acre stormwater lake that will reduce the total nitrogen load and the total phosphorus load in the Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve by an estimated 884 pounds per year and 130 pounds per year, respectively.

"It will also provide some flood protection for the community and a nice habitat for wildlife," Mike Peel, Palm Coast's engineer, told the district's board.

The district is covering $904,500 of the cost estimated at about $3.62 million.

The other two projects with which the district is assisting in Flagler County are both considered "Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) communities or innovative projects." As such, the projects were eligible for a maximum contribution of $500,000, which each received.

In Bunnell, the city's current wastewater treatment plant will go from an alternating anaerobic double filtration process to an advanced wastewater treatment process that will reduce the total nitrogen load and the total phosphorus load by an estimated 19,057 pounds per year and 3,232 pounds per year, respectively.

The estimated cost is $14,841,777.

In Flagler Beach, the district's contribution is going toward the third phase of rehabbing the sewer infrastructure's lining.

The $750,000 project includes slip-lining about 200 leaking sewer laterals and two wet wells in the wastewater collection system that were originally built about 50 years ago.

The improvements will reduce the total nitrogen load and the total phosphorus load in the Matanzas River by an estimated 1,880 pounds per year and 824 pounds per year, respectively.

Projects in St. Johns County

The district is spending nearly $6 million to help with water quality and supply projects in St. Johns County.

The district recommends the Florida Department of Environmental Protection consider the projects for additional funding through the alternative water supply program.

A project by JEA — a nonprofit, community-owned utility — will stretch from the Greenland Water Reclamation Facility in Jacksonville to the Nocatee and Twin Creeks areas in northern St. Johns County.

The $19.6 million project, which is receiving $3 million from the district, the most funding a project can receive, includes installing a reclaimed water main along U.S. 1 to County Road 210.

It's estimated the project will reduce the total nitrogen load and the total phosphorus load in the lower St. Johns River by an estimated 57,595 pounds per year and 18,419 pounds per year, respectively.

The other project the district is helping fund includes upsizing an existing reclaimed water main in St. Augustine from the State Road 16 Wastewater Treatment Facility to World Golf Village.

The district is contributing $2,858,900 to the project estimated to cost more than $11.4 million.

It's estimated the project will reduce the total nitrogen load and the total phosphorus load in Cowan Creek by an estimated 18,569 pounds per year and 5,479 pounds per year, respectively.