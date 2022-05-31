Ormond Beach hotel project: 5 things to know about the planned beachside development

ORMOND BEACH — An out-of-state real estate development group recently bought two beachside properties along A1A in Ormond Beach with plans to build both an oceanfront hotel as well as a retail/residential complex across the street.

Here are five things to know about the "Ormond Beach Hotel" project:

1. It will be a Residence Inn by Marriott

The preliminary site map submitted to the city describes the project as the "Ormond Beach Hotel" but "it's going to become a Residence Inn by Marriott," confirmed land-use attorney Rob Merrell of Cobb Cole, who represents the project's developer, Greenville, South Carolina-based Blackstream Development.

The five-story, 137-room extended-stay hotel at 251 S. Atlantic Ave. in Ormond Beach will be the third Residence Inn by Marriott in the Volusia-Flagler area. Currently, there is one 9.5 miles to the south in Daytona Beach Shores, at 3209 S. Atlantic Ave. The other is roughly nine miles to the south and west at 1725 Richard Petty Blvd., next to Daytona Beach International Airport in Daytona Beach.

2. The oceanfront site has been home to hotels before

The two-acre lot where the Residence Inn by Marriott Ormond Beach is currently vacant, but it has been home to several hotels dating back to the 1970s when a developer named Jacob Fine built a seven-story hotel called The Alaskan Motel. Fine at the time also owned The Plaza Resort in Daytona Beach, according to a history of The Plaza Resort posted online at tranzon.com. A vintage postcard from the late '70s of The Alaskan described it as offering 139 oceanfront rooms." "It had to be rebuilt several years later and became The Quality Inn Oceanside in 1984," said local history buff Don Williamson of Ormond Beach. It then became a hotel called the Surfside Resort & Suites, which closed after the hurricanes in 2004. The hotel was demolished in 2010.

3. The other site was a hospital

Blackstream on May 5 also bought the 4.25-acre vacant property across the street at 264 S. Atlantic Ave. with plans to create additional parking for the hotel as well as 15 single-family homes. The site used to be a hospital that opened in 1955 as the Ormond Beach Osteopathic Hospital. "The original hospital was built there by Dr. John Hull Sr.," said Williamson. "In 1967, they absorbed the Howard Johnson's (restaurant) to the south and never looked back." The hospital began with 12 beds and eventually grew to have 80. It was renamed the "Peninsula Medical Center" in the 1980s and then became Florida Hospital Oceanside after it was acquired by AdventHealth. Florida Hospital Oceanside closed and never reopened after sustaining extensive damage from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The building was torn down in 2019.

Tim Davis, the commercial Realtor with SVN Alliance Commercial Real Estate Advisors, who represented Blackstream in buying both the two properties in Ormond Beach said his clients were considering a number of potential uses for the former Oceanside hospital site in addition to using a portion for a 62-space overflow hotel parking lot. Those other potential uses, he said, could include professional office space, retail/restaurant space, and single-family homes.

Merrell on Wednesday morning said of his clients, "We made the decision to do single-family residential in that area in order to be compatible with the surrounding neighborhood to the west of the (former Oceanside hospital) site. The only non-residential use on that property will be the parking lot to support the hotel across the street."

4. It will form a new row of oceanfront hotels

Blackstream's planned Residence Inn by Marriott Ormond Beach will form a new row of oceanfront hotels that include the Best Western Castillo Del Sol, Plantation Island, New Horizons Travel, The Cove on Ormond Beach and Oceanside 99 hotels to the north, and Days Inn by Wyndham Ormond Beach Mainsail Oceanfront, and Quality Inn Oceanfront hotels to the south.

5. It's just a short walk to restaurants and shops

The planned Residence Inn by Marriott Ormond Beach will be surrounded by restaurants and shops, including Dunkin' Donuts, the original Stonewood Tavern & Grill, Lulu's Oceanside Grille, both a CVS and Walgreens pharmacy on opposite corners of the intersection of East Granada Boulevard and A1A as well as a shopping center and more along Granada.