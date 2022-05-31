ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISIUK: Godspeed Macushla; until we meet again

By Patricia Misiuk
The Ledger
 4 days ago
Nearly 14 years ago I had the honor and privilege of naming our new puppy, a whirling dervish of golden fur. I dubbed her Macushla, an Irish term of endearment that she not only lived up to but surpassed.

Macushla trained us to dispense treats on demand, hike with her around the ‘hood, cuddle countless times daily, and provide mountains of squeaky toys. Our lives meshed seamlessly as our sweet golden retriever helped me navigate and survive life’s speed bumps, especially my husband’s death two years ago.

She learned acceptable behavior during puppyhood, but she taught me so much more, a lot that’s difficult to express in words. Recently I made the gut-wrenching, irreversible decision to release her across the Rainbow Bridge where she could run freely, so opposite of her last days on earth.

I immerse myself in memories of happy times. The way she “worked a room,” offering paws and a wagging tail when visitors stopped by. When she decided a single shoe would be better off in another location. Whose mission entailed barking at birds, squirrels and even leaves falling from trees. Who, at precisely 5 o’clock, reminded me to smear toothpaste on a brush and clean her teeth.

She was my Xanax, calming me while I coped with roadblocks that wasted time and ended without resolution. On occasional cold Florida nights, Macushla, aka the canine heating pad, warmed my feet as I relaxed in my La-Z-Boy.

I buried my face in her baby fine fur, inhaled her scent and lived as she did, in the moment. Events in the chaotic world, temporarily forgotten. During our walks when she sniffed blades of grass, I stopped to gaze at the sky where clouds resembled kitties and koalas.

Now I’m in free-fall, longing for the routines that became automatic yet fulfilling. My sorrow and tears come in waves, so typical of the grieving process. Although Macushla is no longer here physically, I am embraced by her presence. I comfort myself that I could bestow on her a final gift, freedom from her final days of pain and suffering. Although it sounds trite, it’s true: She’s in a better place. She can run, jump and chase a ball again and again. So until we meet again my sweet Macushla, Godspeed.

Patricia Misiuk is a Lakeland resident whose golden retriever Macushla never met a biscuit or bouncy ball she didn’t like. You can reach her human mom on SHOOK46@aol.com.

The Ledger

The Ledger

