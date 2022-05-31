ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia House District 163 was hotly contested. How did Anne Allen Westbrook snag the seat?

By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
Out of the six Chatham-based members of the Georgia House seats up for reelection this year, District 163 was the one to watch. It was the only primary race without an incumbent and featured two Savannah native candidates with impressive grassroots backgrounds and community involvement.

Yet, winner Anne Allen Westbrook was able to beat her well-known opponent, local media personality Weslyn “Mahogany” Bowers, by a comfortable margin of 22% . She effectively won the post, as no Republicans entered the race, meaning only third-party or write-in candidates can challenge her in November's general election.

Westbrook is an attorney who served as a legislative aide to Georgia Rep. Edna Jackson during the 2022 session of the Georgia General Assembly. Westbrook leveraged the strong foundation she established in an earlier bid for the same House seat. In 2020, she lost in a Democratic primary runoff by 19 votes .

This election cycle, Westbrook’s on-the-ground campaign efforts and tireless work with the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense were key ingredients to her successful campaign. Westbrook also had the backing of several prominent local officials including Jackson, Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan and Alderman Nick Palumbo.

Westbrook burns up the shoe leather

Westbrook acknowledges her 2022 campaign was more robust than her 2020 bid. She canvassed in-person and attended as many neighborhood association meetings and community events as she could, she said. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic limited her facetime with voters.

"I think I had a strong showing in 2020 and so that was a strong base to build on for 2022,” said Westbrook. “I’ve stayed really visible in the two years in between, especially with the work I do around advocacy.”

The Savannah native said her strategy was about maintaining the strong connections she already forged in several central precincts and making new ones in the precincts she lost last cycle.

According to the primary election results , Westbrook won the vote in 20 of the 27 precincts in her district, the boundaries of which were expanded with the 2021 redistricting process. The district now extends more westward into Garden City and southward, encompassing the town of Vernonburg.

Westbrook said the precincts she wasn’t able to secure this year are similar to the 2020 results. Knowing that would be the case, she made a point to visit those areas often.

“So, it was really that, the effort of getting to places I couldn’t get into in 2020,” said Westbrook.

Her efforts paid off in several precincts, having doubled her vote share in Jonesville Baptist Church and Liberty City Community Center precincts.

A constant presence in the community

Still, Westbrook’s consistent presence in the community outside of campaign season is what made her a formidable opponent and an eventual winner.

As a longtime volunteer for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense , Westbrook was focused on empowering local grassroots groups and other local survivors. As a volunteer, Westbrook formed connections with Savannah-area mothers who lost their children to gun violence and enabled them to speak out about the issue.

“Savannah has some pretty staggering numbers for a city this size,” said Carolyn Prusa, lead for the Savannah chapter, “We have a really strong survivor community because of this.”

Westbrook joined the non-profit group that rallies for safer gun laws in 2013 shortly after the Sandy Hook shooting and has been going strong ever since. Her expertise as an attorney with the Johnson Kraeuter firm gave her the knowhow to be the legislative point person for Moms Demand Action.

She had helped the group keep track of gun-related legislation at the Georgia Capitol and was on the front lines of "advocacy days" when the group would lobby key legislators under Georgia's gold dome.

“Anne is one of the longest running and most dedicated volunteers,” said Shannon Lawhon, the deputy chapter leader of Moms Demand Action. “A lot of our work wouldn’t have been possible without her.”

Along with gun safety, Westbrook said her other key priorities as a state legislator next year will be ensuring voting rights for all Georgians - she will push to repeal some of the provisions of the 2021 voting reform law, known as SB 202 - expanding health care, ending Georgia's maternal mortality crisis, and expanding quality public education.

Westbrook believes her legal background will be a crucial asset in her position – and so does Melita Easters, executive director of the Georgia WIN List , a political action committee that focuses on preparing women Democrats to hold public office.

“She is going to bring great talents,” said Easters, “Fewer and fewer lawyers can make the time to serve as legislators.”

Westbrook is joining a long line of political leaders who have been endorsed by the Georgia WIN List. Others include Georgia Sen. Jen Jordan, a candidate for attorney general; Rep. Bee Nguyen, who is running for secretary of state; and Georgia Labor Commissioner candidate Nicole Horn.

Georgia WIN List offers a year-long academy that trains candidates in how to run for political office. Westbrook completed the WIN Leadership Academy in 2017 and said it was instrumental in helping her run a campaign.

“I found it to be an invaluable experience; they trained in everything from messaging to fundraising,” said Westbrook.

Prominent political leaders have sat on the WIN List’s board, including candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams as well as Savannah's Jackson. In total, the PAC has helped elect more than 75 women, 46 of which still serve in the General Assembly, according to Easters.

“Anne is an exemplary example of someone who knew how to win and set about doing what it took,” said Easters.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia House District 163 was hotly contested. How did Anne Allen Westbrook snag the seat?

