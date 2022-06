HEYWORTH – Heyworth’s police chief calls it one of the most serious crimes to happen in the small McLean County community since he became chief there six years ago. Jason Harris, 33, of Bloomington remained jailed on a high bond Wednesday night accused of starting a fire late on the night of May 25 in the 100 block of South Walnut Street in Heyworth.

