Saint Johns County, FL

Traffic alert: FDOT road projects close lanes in St. Johns County through June 3

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through June 3.

I-95 from at County Road 214: Nighttime northbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for road work.

I-95 from State Road 207 to IGP: Nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday for resurfacing.

State Road 206 from I-95 to the Crescent Beach Bridge: Nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday from the Crescent Beach Bridge to I-95for resurfacing. Daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from U.S. 1 to the Crescent Beach Bridge for drainage and signage work.

State Road 207 at Brinkeroff Road. Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for turn lane and curb construction.

U.S. 1 at State Road 313. Daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Kings Road to State Road 16: Nighttime lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for concrete pavement replacement.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to Lewis Speedway: Nighttime lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday to implement a new traffic shift. Traffic will shift to the east side of U.S. 1. A temporary median closure is in place for northbound U.S. 1 traffic at Spencer Street.

