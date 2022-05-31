ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Chick-fil-A is planning to expand into a new area of Louisville. Here's where

By Matthew Glowicki, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

A popular fast food restaurant specializing in chicken sandwiches is planned for a main thoroughfare in far southern Jefferson County.

A free-standing, nearly 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to 10501 Preston Highway, according to commercial building permit plans recently filed with Louisville Metro government.

The restaurant would include a drive-thru and is estimated to cost $1.2 million, according to the permit filing.

“While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location at 10501 Preston Hwy," reads a statement from the company. "We look forward to working through the approval process and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNzcs_0fvVWE1i00

The Atlanta-based fast food company operates about 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.

Other area Chick-fil-A restaurants include storefronts in Bashford Manor, St. Matthews, at Mall St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Pleasure Ridge Park in Kentucky and in Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersonville in Southern Indiana.

The new planned location, south of Okolona near the Bullitt County line, would be the company's farthest southward expansion in Jefferson County.

Business reporter Matthew Glowicki can be reached at mglowicki@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4000 or on Twitter @mattglo.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Chick-fil-A is planning to expand into a new area of Louisville. Here's where

