Louisville, KY

What unforgettable advice has dad given you? Tell us for Father's Day

By Bonnie Jean Feldkamp, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

What advice has your dad, grandpa, stepdad or father figure given you that you will never forget?

Tell us your funny, poignant, practical and absurd tips from dad for publishing in The Community Forum on Father's Day.

If your response is chosen for publication, we will want a photo of you and dear old dad so pick out a favorite one to send us.

For now, fill out your response at the link below and we’ll be in touch if your response has been chosen for publication. Keep responses to 200 words or fewer. Answers must be received by June 10 to be considered for publication.

