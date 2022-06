The Centre County YMCA is starting a farm to add to its anti-hunger efforts in West Decatur, just over the line into Clearfield County. YMCA Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis said they just started plowing the fields and tilling the new farm about nine miles west of Philipsburg. Curtis said having fresh fruits and vegetables will be a great new addition to the YMCA’s anti-hunger initiatives.

WEST DECATUR, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO