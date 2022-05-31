ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart Is Restocking the PlayStation 5 This June

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sony PlayStation 5 is getting a restock this June. Retail giant Walmart has confirmed that they will be restocking its PlayStation 5...

hypebeast.com

The Verge

The best Walmart Plus Weekend deals available right now

Beating the deals you’ll find on Prime Day isn’t easy, but Walmart is definitely going to try. The big blue retailer is offering stacks of discounts on a wide variety of products to Walmart Plus members this weekend. Starting today and ending at 7PM ET on Sunday, June 5th, Walmart is hosting sales on everything from laptops and 4K TVs to noise-canceling headphones and video games.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First Free Game for July 2022

Sony has announced the first free game that it will be giving away as part of PlayStation Plus in July 2022. At this point in time, June 2022's games haven't even gone live for PS Plus subscribers, which makes this reveal from Sony for next month quite surprising. However, the reason for this announcement is due to the fact that the game in question that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in July is also releasing within this same month.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Sega, still doing what Nintendon’t, announces a tiny Sega CD retro console

Sega's Genesis Mini console was one of the only officially licensed retro emulation boxes that came close to the NES and SNES Classics' combination of software quality and hardware authenticity, even if its emulation wasn't quite perfect and its game selection was missing some heavy hitters. The company's mini-Game Gear was also the first officially licensed device to make the mini-console fad portable.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 5#Sony Playstation#Video Game#Digital Edition#The Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

GTA Online Update Gives Players Ways to Earn Easy Money

The latest of Rockstar Games' GTA Online updates dropped this week, and with that release came some easy opportunities for players to earn sizable chunks of cash with which to fund their criminal enterprises. These rewards can be obtained by completing a couple of Superyacht Life missions with players even able to earn a bit of money back if they choose to buy a specific yacht themselves and finish out a couple of associated missions. These of course are on top of the normal rewards multipliers in each weekly update, so if players do the right tasks within the next seven days, they can come away with quite the influx of GTA$.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Insider Teases Imminent Reveal of "New Project"

A Rockstar Games insider has teased the reveal of a brand new game. Rockstar Games has been rather quiet regarding its next game since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. It was the first brand-new game the developer had released in five years, with the prior game being Grand Theft Auto V. Rockstar is still riding the Grand Theft Auto V wave with re-releases, new content updates, and so forth, but fans are beginning to grow impatient as they look toward the future. Even Red Dead Online fans are growing annoyed as the game stopped receiving noteworthy updates over a year ago.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Tell Me Why’ is free on both Xbox and PC

Dontnod Entertainment’s episodic adventure game Tell Me Why is free to download on Xbox and PC for the month. The PC version is available to download via the Microsoft Store or Steam, with the giveaway being a part of the Pride Month celebration. Tell Me Why features a transgender protagonist, Tyler Anson, with Dontnod referring to expert groups to ensure authentic LGBT representation within the title.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS News

This Michael Kors tote bag is almost $60 off during Walmart+ Weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's Prime Day-like sale, Walmart+ Weekend, is happening now. The sales event features deals on a bunch of products including...
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Amazon takes on PS5 and Xbox scalpers with a new invite system

Is trying to fend off scalpers and bots that snag all of the and consoles before you can secure one. It's rolling out an invite-based ordering option for high-demand products that are in low supply to help legitimate shoppers get their hands on the items. The invite option is available...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Buy a PS5 and gaming monitor combo at Dell and save $450

With stock shortages still being a relative problem when trying to find a PlayStation 5, this bundle from Dell is a good opportunity to pick one up if you need a whole gaming setup. With a monitor, the PS5 disc version, Gran Turismo 7, and an extra red DualSense controller, Dell offers you the bundle for just $1,295, down from $1,745, making it one of the best PlayStation deals you’re going to find today.
RETAIL
The Verge

You can request an invite to buy a PS5 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a new and more orderly way for shoppers to buy a PS5. You can request an invitation right here on the console’s product page (it’s to the right, where a “buy” button would normally be located), and the company says that if you’re chosen, you’ll receive an e-mail with a link to purchase one within 72 hours. What’s more, you don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to request an invite.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

Walmart says reducing inventory glut will take ‘couple quarters’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Walmart Inc. said it needs another two quarters or so to work through an inventory surge that prompted markdowns and contributed to last month’s steep stock decline. About a...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for June 2022

Are you looking for the very best iPhone deals available right now? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

Walmart Has a Big PS5 Restock Today: Here's How to Get Yours

Sony dropped the highly coveted PlayStation 5 in late 2020, but the console remains one of the hardest-to-get across all major retailers. Today, a huge Walmart PS5 restock is confirmed for 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). As a start to its Walmart Plus Weekend, this restock will be for Walmart+ members only.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Meta Launches Several New Editing Tools for Instagram and Facebook Reels

Meta has added new editing tools and features to Facebook and Instagram Reels, making it easier for users to create, edit and schedule content on the platform. Among them, creators will now be able to edit and schedule Facebook Reels on desktop via Creator Studio, in addition to iOS and Android. Additionally, Meta is rolling out a new video clipping tool that will streamline the process of creating clips from published, long-form videos for the platform’s short-form content segment. For gamers, the social media giant has implemented new editing tools that let them generate Reels directly from their Live content, with the ability to clip up to 60 seconds from a live stream featuring dual views for both gameplay and creator cam.
INTERNET

