SPRINGFIELD – The six men seeking the Republican nomination for governor debated Thursday for ABC-7 in Chicago. Unsurprisingly, guns and school safety were major issues. “Our schools can be soft-armored. Each classroom can become a safe zone,” said State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia). “In our area, law enforcement takes a very active role in protecting our schools and our children and then we’ve got to make sure that these plans actually work and they don’t fail like what took place in Uvalde.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO