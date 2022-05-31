ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

JCPS will soon vote on a student assignment overhaul. What's changed in the proposal?

By Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Core pieces of Jefferson County Public Schools' student assignment proposal have remained the same across iterations of the proposal spanning years.

District leaders spent the past few months tweaking and clarifying elements of their pitch after hearing from parents and community leaders.

Here are some of the key changes JCPS has made ahead of a school board vote.

Altered school boundaries

In one of the most high-profile changes to the proposal, JCPS shifted the new boundary lines for Atherton and Waggener high schools following a backlash from parents.

The boundary shifts reduced the number of "feeder patterns," or ways students move from middle to high schools. A few other schools saw tiny changes to their boundaries, too.

Funding for 10 years, at least

Schools in the "Choice Zone" — 13 schools in and around the West End — will see more funding and resources to help counteract overwhelming student poverty levels and boost academic results for students.

Aside from fears the pitched resources won't be enough, some in the community worried the $12 million JCPS is allocating annually for the Choice Zone would be cut in a few years as the school board changes.

District leaders already planned on codifying the extra funding in board policy, requiring future administrations to go through at least two public board meetings before voting to cut resources.

Now, the proposal also clearly commits to providing increased support for the next 10 years.

Hiring privilege

Choice Zone schools will now be able to hire teachers before schools elsewhere in the district.

Superintendent Marty Pollio previously said this would give high-needs schools easier access to top teachers and give them more time to fill persistently vacant teaching spots.

Just how this will look in policy remains unclear. JCPS and the Jefferson County Teachers Association are still negotiating this change, along with potential extra compensation for teachers in Choice Zone schools.

Allow athletic facility upgrades

School leaders have been clear that athletic facilities — and for elementary schools, playgrounds — make a difference in making kids want to attend certain schools and feel wanted once they get there.

JCPS will upgrade the athletic facilities at The Academy @ Shawnee and Western High School, which will turn into a coding and IT magnet, under the proposal.

Set academic goals and track progress

JCPS will set academic goals for schools in the Choice Zone and will publicly track students' academic progress as part of the proposal.

JCPS, though, has already been doing this. Schools set goals, and JCPS set benchmarks for Black students under its racial equity plan.

Test scores have always been publicly available, with those coming from West End schools' often disproportionately analyzed.

An initial report with baseline data on academics, magnet enrollment, students' sense of belonging and other metrics will come out in the fall of 2023 and will be reviewed annually.

Replicate performing arts magnet

District leaders have wanted to replicate the Lincoln Performing Arts School due to overwhelming student interest.

But the proposal did not initially mention creating a performing arts school.

It now does, with Pollio keeping with previous statements and promising to build the school in the West End.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCPS will soon vote on a student assignment overhaul. What's changed in the proposal?

