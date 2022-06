This week’s CoinGeek Weekly Livestream comes just days after the BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai. At the event, one of the biggest highlights was sCrypt founder and CEO Xiaohui Liu’s announcement that the BSV enterprise blockchain was now opening its doors to Ethereum developers. He joined host Kurt Wuckert Jr. to discuss the big announcement and what it means for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the future of the blockchain industry.

