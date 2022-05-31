ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Ace of Trades: Small town guy makes it big in broadcast business

By Drew Bracken
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gj1jj_0fvVUOvO00

COSHOCTON – Growing up in a small town, he had a dream to be a broadcaster – and live in a small town.

“Sports was a big part of my life growing up,” said Casey Claxon. “With seven siblings, we always had a ball game going on in our yard. As a kid, I dreamed of being a sportscaster, radio specifically.

“I idolized local broadcasters in the Portsmouth, Ashland and Huntington area along the Ohio River,” he continued. “My parents were high school classmates with a local broadcaster, Dave Lemon, who worked at a Portsmouth radio station. They encouraged me to ask him about going to a few games to get a feel for the radio business, so I shadowed him a few games. During my senior year of high school, I got to help broadcast a high school football game and four high school basketball games.”

After college, he became sports director for a radio station in Wheelersburg. In 1996 he moved to Newark to work in radio another nine years.

Then in 2004 life took a bit of a turn.

Claxon and his family moved to Coshocton County. He spent a couple years as executive director at Kids America. Then in 2007 he started working at Novelty Advertising. He worked there five years – and that’s where, he said, he learned the print and promotional business.

Today, Claxon is owner of Claxon Communications in Coshocton.

“Within the company, I have two divisions,” he said. “Claxon Custom Printing & Promotions is the print and promotions side of the business. Claxon Communications is the full-service and video production side.”

Now 50, Claxon grew up in South Webster, a small village in Scioto County, graduated from South Webster High School, then earned a degree in communications from Mount Vernon Nazarene University – where he also played soccer four years. Claxon Communications was a part-time venture from 2004 until 2012. He went full time in 2013.

“I wear many hats,” he said. “On the print and promotions side, I work in sales, creative, production and fulfillment. On the video side, I work as a producer. Setting up graphics before the games, assigning the video crew, switching cameras during the game – overall, producing the live video shoot during the game.

“Live streaming high school sports is my niche and truly my passion,” he noted. “Radio is also a huge passion of mine. Helping radio stations evolve into video production companies with video and graphics is very rewarding. When COVID appeared, I also helped several area churches setup live streaming capabilities for their congregations.”

“Casey offers quality service and has a great team of producers and camera operators,” assessed Adam Ciereszewski, sports director and media consultant at WTUZ Radio in New Philadelphia. “Honestly, I feel what separates Casey from many others is his focus on detail and always looking at ways to improve every broadcast. Partnering with Casey was a great move, and we look forward to doing so for many years to come.”

“I’ve always been a small town guy,” Claxon responded. “My years living in Licking County and Coshocton County have been so rewarding. Through the advancement of technology (computers, internet, etc.) I’ve been able to pursue my passion – while living in a small town.”

Claxon Communications is located at 316 N. 3rd Street in Coshocton. For more information, email caseyclaxon@gmail.com or log on www.caseyclaxon.com.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at ctnews@coshoctontribune.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Ace of Trades: Small town guy makes it big in broadcast business

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Video Goes Viral: Golf World Reacts

The Memorial Tournament is set to take place at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio this week. The prestigious golf club, located just outside of Columbus, Ohio, is known for its delicious milkshakes. So, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac decided to make some this week. Unsurprisingly, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Coshocton, OH
Business
City
South Webster, OH
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
Local
Ohio Business
County
Coshocton County, OH
City
Ashland, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist traveling at 147 miles per hour caught by Ohio troopers (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were kept busy over Memorial Day weekend, reporting 26,150 traffic enforcement contacts. One of those stops, conducted by troopers from the Medina Post, involved a motorcyclist who was caught traveling 147 miles per hour. The speed limit was 65 miles per...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Stations#Broadcasters#Novelty Advertising#Claxon Communications
Cleveland.com

Six charged in East Cleveland torture-killing used victim as ‘ransom’ to exact revenge for prior killing: prosecutors

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Six people previously accused of kidnapping, torturing and killing a woman in East Cleveland have been indicted on aggravated murder and conspiracy charges. Cuyahoga County prosecutors say the group used Alishah Pointer as ransom to get information about her boyfriend. The group’s members suspected that the boyfriend was involved in the slaying of the brother of one of the accused assailants.
WFMJ.com

OVI checkpoint to be conducted during weekend of June 3 through 5

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint on the weekend of June 3 through 5. Details including the date, time and location of the checkpoint will be announced on a later date. Additionally, saturation patrols will be conducted by local law enforcement agencies throughout the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man falls to death at Hocking Hills

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a man fell to his death Sunday at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve. According to ODNR, the male hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the overlook at the preserve. The Hocking County Coroner will determine the man’s identity. […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Economy
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
660
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy