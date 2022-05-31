Corry, Frisina shut down Harbor Creek in District 10 Class 3A title game

First-year Corry softball coach Allison Williams tries to keep the pressure off her two pitchers.

She won't tell either one who is starting until right before the game.

“Neither of us knows until we do our warmup and she tosses one of us the ball and if it comes to you, you think, 'Oh I'm pitching today', “ Lexi Frisina said with a laugh. “I think it's good because we aren't sitting there thinking about it all day and Haylee (Dyne) has been amazing this year.”

Williams' decision paid off on Monday as Frisina tossed a four-hit shutout as Corry beat Harbor Creek 2-0 in the District 10 Class 3A softball championship at Penn State Behrend.

“We had both (Frisina and Dyne) ready and mentally prepared like we have all season,” Williams said. “Both are extremely strong pitchers and we have confidence in both of them.”

Corry (11-9) and Harbor Creek (17-5) move on to the PIAA first round on June 6. Corry gets the loser of the WPIAL championship game between Avonworth and Deer Lakes, which is set for Wednesday afternoon. Harbor Creek will play District 9 champion Karns City.

GAME STATS:District 10 Class 3A championship game

Corry is one of the top programs in District 10 as the Beavers entered Monday with 12 D-10 titles. However, it has been 12 years since Corry was in the D-10 championship game and 13 years since the Beavers won a title in 2009.

“The girls looked at the banner and realized we haven't won D-10 since 2009 and that was my freshman year of high school,” Williams said. “I'm just so proud of these girls. It has been an up-and-down season, and they worked hard to get here.”

Harbor Creek was scoring more than 11 runs per game and Corry scored 31 runs over the past three games, which set up for a possible high-scoring game.

Harbor Creek pitcher Alayna Mosbacher and Frisina had other ideas as both pitchers weren't overpowering but pitched to contact with impressive defenses behind them.

We want to make our Villa sisters proud: Villa Maria takes D-10 Class 4A softball title

“I had to calm myself down because I was getting really nervous and I was shaking the whole entire game,” Frisina said. “I just knew my team had my back the entire game and I was able to pitch with confidence knowing they'll make a play for me. I couldn't ask for a better team with me out there.”

Corry played error-free softball on Monday and the only mistakes made by Harbor Creek came in the seventh inning.

Lexy Hasbrouck led off with an infield single and stole second base. Alli Goodwill put down a bunt for an infield single and Hasbrouck never stopped running as she scored on the play to give the Beavers a 1-0 lead. When Goodwill went to second, the throw went into centerfield, allowing her to score and make it 2-0.

Frisina followed by reaching on an error but didn't score in the inning. Those were the only errors for the Huskies as both defenses played well.

What's that pink stuffed animal?Other things to know about District 10 softball final

Harbor Creek, however, finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position as Frisina struck out four and walked four on her way to the shutout. Mosbacher finished with eight strikeouts and three walks with nine hits allowed for the Huskies.

“It's amazing and feels good to win D-10. It shows that we never gave up after having a coaching change and then losing some games early on,” said Corry senior Lexy Hasbrouck. “We stayed together, and we have a great pitcher in Lexi Frisina and we backed her up. This senior class is great and I love this group of girls.”

Reynolds 5, Seneca 0

At Penn State Behrend, Mackenzie Herman ran her shutout streak in the pitching circle to 25⅓ innings as the Raiders won their first District 10 softball championship in program history on Monday.

“I wanted to keep them on their toes and keep moving the ball,” Herman said. “I'm super proud to have the defense behind me. I know they always have my back and I'm comfortable throwing the ball over the plate because I know they'll take care of it.”

Reynolds (19-3) has a week off before playing either Our Lady of Sacred Heart or Laurel in the PIAA first round on June 6. Seneca (17-5) is set to make its second PIAA playoff appearance in program history as the Bobcats take on District 4 runner-up Muncy on Wednesday at DuBois at 1 p.m. in a PIAA subregional.

GAME STATS:District 10 Class 2A championship game

Seneca had several opportunities to score early on, but Herman and the Reynolds defense continued to make clutch plays. In the top of the first inning, Lauren Konkol walked and Julia Patterson singled with two outs, but Herman recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

The leadoff hitter for Seneca in the second and third innings reached base but they were stranded before Reynolds came up with one of the biggest plays of the game in the fourth inning. Alara Bem led off with a base hit and went to second on a Riley Currier bunt. Hannah Wieczorek followed with a single to put runners on first and third.

Helen Genest then hit a rocket back up the middle, but second baseman Halyn Cawthorne made a diving catch. She collected herself to throw over to first base for the inning-ending double play.

The Bobcats also had runners on first and third in the fifth but a strikeout and groundout ended the inning and they had a runner on second with one out in the sixth but couldn't figure out Herman.

Herman gave Reynolds a 1-0 lead in the third on a two-out RBI double before the Raiders scored four runs in the fourth. Kylie McAdoo, Marissa Hillyer and Herman all had RBI singles during the rally, while Andrea Hillyer brought in a run with a sacrifice fly.

“They make my job early. They come out and prepare every day and execute,” said Reynolds coach Taryn Zitkovic. “The defense played well. These girls have my heart, and I can't wait to see what we do next.”

Saegertown 12, Cochranton 8

At Penn State Behrend, the Panthers held off a furious late-game rally by the Cardinals to win the District 10 Class 1A softball championship.

“This is huge. The girls earned it. They came out and put the pedal down and then went on cruise control but they came through with the win and finished the game,” said Jennifer Bowes. “That was huge for us. They were hitting everything for two innings, but I'm really proud of the way the girls hung in there.”

Saegertown (14-4) moves on to the PIAA first round on June 6 against Cranberry, while Cochranton ended the season at 12-6.

Saegertown jumped to a 9-0 lead in the first three innings and appeared to be on its way to a mercy-rule win. The Panther scored three runs in the first inning on Cochranton errors before Alyssa Arblaster had a sacrifice fly in the second. With two outs in the third, Rylie Braymer had an RBI single and Rhia Paris had a two-run single.

Cochranton showed some life in the sixth inning with three runs, but Saegertown countered with three in the top of the seventh inning. The Cardinals then scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs and Saegertown pitcher Mikaila Obenrader finally got a popout to end the game.

GAME STATS:District 10 Class 1A championship game

Braymer finished with four hits and four runs scored, while Paris drove in three runs on four hits and scored twice for Saegertown. Chelsey Freyermuth drove in five runs on two hits, including one double and one home run.

“We've worked so hard for this especially after coming in second place last year,” Paris said. “It's such an accomplishment, and it's amazing to see how far we've come and preserved this year.”

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.