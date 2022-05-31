Gateway Rehab opens on-campus transitional home Tom Rutter House

CENTER TWP. — Gateway Rehab's new Tom Rutter House offers a unique transitional living space for men in recovery.

The black and white house, which sits on the rehab's campus, 100 Moffett Run Road, was recently renovated and features new furnishings, a large living room and basement, a reading room and other amenities. It once served as a halfway house years ago, but thanks, in part, to last year's $2.6 million Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant, the facility has been gutted and is ready for residents to move in June 1.

The Tom Rutter House, named after a former president of Gateway's board of directors who was a major contributor to the home, can house up to 12 residents and one residential manager.

The all-male transitional home isn't a halfway house or traditional recovery facility. It's a space where residents who completed long-term care treatment at Gateway or who finished staying at Moffett Halfway House in Beaver Falls, can transition a little easier into normalcy post-treatment.

While staying in a halfway house, like Moffett, is funded through Medicaid, transitional homes like Tom Rutter House are not.

Residents of the Tom Rutter House are expected to have a job, pay rent, buy their own food and keep track of their own appointments, medication and other needs. Residents are independent.

"Living here is sort of like hitting the ground running," said James Troup, president and chief executive officer of Gateway Rehab. "Where as a halfway house is more of a clinical environment."

It's strictly a living situation, said Carin Fraioli, vice president of recovery services at Gateway. It's not designed to be a therapeutic option, but rather a safe, supportive alternative housing situation.

"Its purpose is to transition back to real life," Fraioli said.

As opposed to a halfway house, residents in Tom Rutter House receive less supervision and aren't required to participate in specific programming. Residents of the house have either completed Gateway's 90- to 120-day longterm care program, or have finished their stay at Moffett Halfway House.

"If you begin to struggle, we have resources," said Chris Ingram, director of Gateway's Extended Care program.

Tom Rutter House's location on Gateway's campus provides a helpful transition for folks who may fear relapsing, as outpatient and inpatient services are on the same campus if needed.

"And it's in a safe environment," said Tracy Plevel, vice president of development and community relations at Gateway. "You have services wrapped around you, and it's a private campus."

A house manager will live alongside residents of Tom Rutter House. That manager is likely someone who is also in recovery and ensures residents are following any house rules and acts as general support. A clinical manager will oversee the house, but doesn't live there. They're a point-person for any needs that may arise, like if the stove breaks or if there are personal issues between residents.

So far, a total of eight residents are scheduled to move into Tom Rutter House beginning Wednesday.