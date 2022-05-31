ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County US Senate recount to take place Wednesday

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
BEAVER − Beaver County will conduct its recount of the Republican ballots for United States senator in Pennsylvania from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., as needed, Wednesday and Thursday, at the Beaver County Courthouse.

The Republican primary race for senator triggered an automatic recount, based on state election laws, as the top two vote-getters — Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick — were separated by less than one half of 1%.

Oz received 419,365 votes, or 31.21% of the vote, while McCormick received 418,463 votes, or 31.14% of the vote.

