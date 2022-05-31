ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

New president hired for Beaver County Chamber of Commerce

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
BEAVER − Donna Lee Siple has been hired as the new president for the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce, effective Wednesday.

Siple is the former chief executive officer of the Japan-America Society of Tennessee and the Japan-America Society of Pennsylvania.

She currently lives in Beaver with her husband, Sam.

The chamber board of directors said Siple is looking forward to furthering the chamber's mission of leading and advocating for economic growth and community vitality, through collaboration, networking, and education, in order to foster the best, most diverse and inclusive environment for the members.

They added she is a proven nonprofit executive with a strong track record of building mutually beneficial relationships through fundraising, event management, marketing and communications, is skilled in organizational leadership, business development, strategic planning execution and evaluation, and is results-driven and collaborative in leading businesses and non-profit organizations to achieve dynamic goal fulfillment.

"We are delighted to have Donna Lee as our new president. She brings with her not just a solid leadership background, but a true love for helping Beaver County thrive," said board Chairwoman Brittney Golden. "The board looks forward to her building strong relationships with not just our members, but the community as a whole."

Those who wish to meet Siple can do so during the chamber's free meet-and-greet/open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 525 Third St. in Beaver.

