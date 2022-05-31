ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A growing interest in commuter or bedroom communities makes Alamance a popular area to live

By Destiniee Jaram, Times-News
 4 days ago
A growing cost of living across the nation has made smaller communities, known as bedroom communities, a popular place to move to.

But, what is a bedroom community, and why are they becoming more popular?

Bedroom communities, or commuter towns, are residential areas where the majority of the residents live — but don’t work, but rather commute to their jobs in nearby, larger cities, according to MoneyWise.com

Alamance County itself is a growing bedroom community with a strong appeal to those looking to settle down with their families or save on rent while working in larger cities.

The Burlington area has seen a 12.9% population growth since 2010, according to the city of Burlington.

Connecting the Piedmont Triad to the Research Triangle and next to two highways, Burlington and surrounding towns in Alamance County is a convenient place to live for commuters looking for low commute times.

A total of 76,584 Alamance County residents, aged 16 years and older, commute an average of 23 minutes to work, according to the 2020 American Community Survey.

The appeal of living in a bedroom community can include a generally lower cost of living than in larger neighboring towns.

The cost of living in Burlington is 16.5% below the national average and an average housing cost 45% below the national average, according to the city of Burlington.

Another reason communities such as Burlington and Graham are growing popular is the escape from the hustle and bustle of larger metros without losing local events and businesses, making them perfect places for families looking for a small-town feel.

What are the reasons you call Alamance County home?

Destiniee Jaram is a community reporter for Burlington's The Times-News. She is always looking for tips relevant to the Alamance County community. Contact Destiniee at DJaram@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @DestinieeJaram, or leave her a message at 336-626-6106.

