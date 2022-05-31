ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Sebring Local's Trojan Talk for week of May 31

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago

This week

Success By Six – 8 a.m to noon Tuesday through Friday. Success By Six is a United Way program designed to prepare incoming kindergarten students for the expectations, expose them to the routines, and touch on some of the content for kindergarten this fall. Space is still available in program for incoming kindergarten class. Contact Mary Harlan at 330-938-2025 to register a student.

Summer Youth Camp – Friday. Registration deadline for Summer Youth Boys Basketball Camp for boys entering grades second through eighth grades. Camp will be June 6-9. Details and registration forms can be found on the Sebring Local Schools Community Page on Facebook and the Sebring Boys Basketball Facebook page. The coaching staff and high school players will work with younger players.

Upcoming events

June 13-17 – 8 a.m. to noon, Success by Six Week 3.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Sebring, OH
Sebring, OH
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trojan#Success By Six#United Way
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy