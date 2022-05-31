Whitten earns outstanding achievement award from Ohio Designer Craftsmen

George Whitten says his days of updating his resumé are over.

That's too bad. The executive director of the Mansfield Art Center has a credit that might catch a potential employer's eye.

Whitten recently received the Ohio Designer Craftsmen's Outstanding Achievement Award for his support of artists across the state and region and for engaging the community in the arts.

Presented annually for 45 years, the award recognizes organizations and individuals who champion the field of fine crafts and working artists.

"It's a great honor. I've been in the arts for 50 years, going back to my days in graduate school," Whitten said. "To be honored at this stage of my life is great."

Whitten said he was surprised to receive the award.

"I want to keep a low profile," he said. "I kind of joke I'm in the Witness Protection Program."

Whitten has been the director of the Mansfield Art Center since 2014.

"It's been a great ride, and it continues," he said.

Whitten found his artistic future at Wichita State

Whitten wasn't really sure of making a career in arts until he was in graduate school at Wichita State.

One of his professors mentioned a world exhibition of ceramic arts and required all of his students to apply for it.

Whitten's work was selected. He was the only one in his class to make the cut.

"It was decided then and there that the ceramic arts was where I wanted to be," Whitten said. "It was really a kick in the ass."

He received a master's degree in fine arts, majoring in ceramics and sculpture with a minor in art history.

Being an artist isn't easy.

"To develop an audience over the years takes a lot of work and a little luck," Whitten said. "Artists have tough decisions to make all along the way."

He recalled his "starving artist" days, one incident in particular.

"There's been turmoil," Whitten said.

In 1979, he had planned to attend an art fair in Washington. He needed $100 to get there and went to the bank.

"The teller said, 'George, do you know you're overdrawn?' Here I was flat broke," Whitten said.

He managed to make it to Washington, D.C.

"The show was a success, and everything got better," Whitten said.

Whitten's ceramics, sculptures and paintings are represented in national and international private, corporate, university and museum collections.

He has taught studio arts and art history at the University of Findlay, as well as being a visiting artist at several universities.

In addition to running the art center, Whitten is the director of the Boston Mills ArtFest in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Whitten has made an impact in Mansfield

During his time in Mansfield, Whitten was asked to help revive the education program.

In addition, he spearheaded a fundraising campaign for the art center that raised $3.2 million in a year and a half. With that money, the art center expanded the education wing to 2,400 square feet, with a new glassblowing studio and an updated ceramics studio, as well as 3-D printing and STEAM areas.

"What keeps me going is that I still feel like I'm an artist, and the art center is my studio," Whitten said. "I enjoy seeing other people making art. It's a great time to be a director here."

It definitely is. The Mansfield Art Center is set to host an exhibition of artwork by celebrated musician John Mellencamp from June 26 to Aug. 7.

The art center will display more than 50 pieces of Mellencamp's artwork.

"We're expecting a huge crowd," Whitten said.

